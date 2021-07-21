Five project players on the Vikings who could develop down the road

Minnesota appears to be a team primed for short-term contention. The Vikings revamped their defense through free agency this offseason. With a high-octane offense still, the team can contend for the playoffs as soon as 2021.

What about after this season? Minnesota might be in a playoff window, but there are a few players on the team who may develop down the road. The team has some enticing project players, some of whom may end up being a big part of the team’s future.

So here are some less established players who could go on to be successful in the league:

DE D.J. Wonnum

The Vikings' defensive end position is questionable for 2021. Besides Danielle Hunter, the team has some promising players, but none who have solidified themselves as good, starting-caliber NFL players just yet. That said, Wonnum could pan out. He had three sacks in 136 snaps. He might not be ready to start 17 games, but he could be a great player down the road.

DE Janarius Robinson

Robinson already has a big frame, but he has to be more consistent in order to thrive at the NFL level. He's a long shot to start in 2021, but he could develop in a few years. People probably overuse the Danielle Hunter comparisons for defensive ends who are raw, but it would really help Minnesota if Robinson ended up similar to Hunter — by improving his pass-rush moves and other technical skills now that he's in the league.

TE Zach Davidson

Davidson played tight end and punter — yes, punter — in college. For Davidson, the physical tools are there for him to succeed in the NFL. But he'll have to improve his route running and other aspects to become a complete NFL tight end.

LB Chazz Surratt

Surratt made the unconventional switch from quarterback to linebacker in college. He ended up getting drafted by the Vikings in 2021. It's easy to see why: Surratt was good in pass coverage at the collegiate level. He just has to develop as a tackler and probably get some more years as a linebacker under his belt.

QB Kellen Mond

This is the most obvious one. Minnesota drafted a quarterback in the third round this year. Mond was good under pressure, but he needs to work on accuracy. That's OK, though, because Mond has time. As of now Kirk Cousins is the team's starting quarterback. However, Cousins has a large cap hit, so it might help for the team to build around a quarterback on a rookie deal instead. That's where Mond could come in. Him developing could open some doors for Minnesota.

