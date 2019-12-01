Five programs that benefit from Boston College's coaching transition

Umfetlnjtemhkv70ghry

Boston College let head coach Steve Addazio go after seven season in Chestnut Hill. With a coaching search in full swing, the next head coach will have to work hard to keep this recruiting class from falling apart. Take a look at five of the schools that should benefit on the recruiting trail from the coaching change at Boston College.

CONNECTICUT

The Huskies didn’t win a conference game this season so a coaching change at one of the best programs in the Northeast can only help. Randy Edsall and his staff will take advantage of this opportunity to try to add more talent to their roster. There are lots of opportunities at UConn for a quality player to get a lot of playing time early in their career, so expect some players to take a hard look at the Huskies.

MASSACHUSETTS

Walt Bell and his staff need all the help they can get to reshape their roster. A coaching change at the traditional power in their home state can only help their cause. They will work hard to flip any current Boston College commit that isn’t confident in whoever the new coach at Boston College will be and wants to stay close to home. This is a big opportunity for UMass to jumpstart its program.

PENN STATE

Believe it or not, as great as Penn State has been recruiting under James Franklin, the Nittany Lions have lost one or two targets to Boston College in each of the last few recruiting cycles. New England has been one area that Penn State has tried to own but Addazio and his staff kept a few players from heading to Happy Valley. Now Franklin and his staff should have an easier time of signing the top prospects from this under-recruited corner of the country.

