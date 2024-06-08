Five Premier League transfer targets in the shop window at Euro 2024

There is no bigger shop window in football than a major international tournament like Euro 2024.

The Euros will be another platform for players to place themselves in the thoughts of Premier League recruiters, with several stars set to use the tournament as another chance to impress.

Premier League transfer targets in the shop window at Euro 2024:

The Belgium winger turned down interest from Premier League clubs including Brentford last summer to remain with PSV Eindhoven in 2023-24. It was a decision that proved wise for Bakayoko, whose performances during PSV’s title-winning campaign have turned the head of leading clubs on the continent.

The 21-year-old scored 14 goals and provided 14 assists across 48 appearances in all competitions, emerging as a key figure in Peter Bosz’s side. A left-footed right winger, Bakayoko’s best comes when taking on full-backs at high speed. The Eredivisie leader for progressive carries in 2023-24 and second for successful take-ons, Bakayoko also ranked fourth in the Dutch top flight for crosses.

20 & 187 – Johan Bakayoko (20y 187d) is the youngest goal scorer for @PSV in the #UCL since Jefferson Farfán in October 2004 (19y 360d). Diamond. pic.twitter.com/i5x79Hm019 — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) October 24, 2023

He will hope to form part of an exciting new forward line for Belgium as the Red Devils move on from their Golden Generation era.

Read – Every Premier League transfer in the summer transfer window so far

Max Beier (Hoffenheim/Germany)

Max Beier has been included in the Germany squad for this summer’s tournament after a breakout season in the Bundesliga.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan in the second tier but has burst onto the scene in Germany’s top division in 2023-24, with 16 goals in 33 appearances for Hoffenheim. A host of English clubs have monitored his progress with Beier a versatile forward with intelligent movement across the final third.



A different profile of forward to the other options in Julian Nagelsmann’s squad, Beier will hope to be given an opportunity to impress for the host nation. He has a release clause in his club contract in the region of €30m.

Read – Four potential surprise packages at Euro 2024

Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta/Netherlands)

Teun Koopmeiners has said he is ready to leave Atalanta in search of a new challenge this summer and admitted the Premier League is a league that interests him.

“I told Atalanta that I want to move next summer,” Koopmeiners told De Telegraaf in March.

“But there has to be something really interesting for me to leave Bergamo. My fiancee and I are having a lot of fun in Italy, but for some clubs in England, I would even put up with the rain.

“I hope that options arise which I can think about, and then I hope Atalanta get a nice sum for me because I’ve had a wonderful time in Bergamo. I’d be lying if I said that I didn’t receive news of probable interest from Juventus and a Premier League club. Of course, I read them, or they are forwarded to me.”

Koopmeiners enhanced his reputation as one of Serie A’s most influential midfielders in 2023-24, with 12 goals and five assists in 28 league starts. After helping Atalanta to Europa League success – a first trophy in 61 years – he may feel now is the time to move on.

Read – Every Premier League player released so far

Georgiy Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk/Ukraine)

Georgiy Sudakov is expected to be the next player to earn Shakhtar Donetsk a huge windfall. The Ukrainian side have banked some massive fees for their best talent across the last decade and Sudakov looks likely to follow the likes of Fernandinho, Willian, Fred and Mykhailo Mudryk to a leading European club.

The 21-year-old has cemented his place as an integral figure for club and country, playing an important role in Ukraine’s progress to Euro 2024 through the play-offs.

Two assists to send his national team to the Euros. Heorhiy Sudakov. 21 years of age. Such a brilliant midfielder absolutely ready to conquer one of the top 5 leagues and become a sensation like Artem Dovbyk. 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/SP40q4TO5T — Football Talent Scout – Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) March 26, 2024

An attacking midfielder with an eye for goal, Sudakov will have watched on as countrymen including Artem Dovbyk have thrived in Europe’s top leagues and will want to prove himself outside his homeland. It would surprise many if he was still a Shakhtar player when the transfer window closes.

Read – Four Premier League stars whose futures are up in the air

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the headline act in the Georgia team but Giorgi Mamardashvili will have a big part to play in their hopes of getting out of the group. The Valencia goalkeeper is, quite literally, a huge presence and the 6ft 6in shot-stopper has been linked with clubs including Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Newcastle.

A strong European Championship in goal for the underdogs will add to his value, which already exceeds €30m at The Mestalla.

Read – Euro 2000 – Zidane’s zenith as France reign supreme

See more – Euro 2004 – Charisteas completes Greek miracle in Lisbon

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok