Five Premier League stars whose futures are up in the air

A number of Premier League players face uncertain futures heading into the summer transfer window – some of them are among the division’s biggest stars.

Spending was heavily curtailed in January as clubs were careful not to put themselves in danger of breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules – but the taps could be turned back on when the market officially opens on 14 June.

That would be ideal for certain clubs who are hoping to make a pretty penny on player sales, while some footballers will be hoping for a fresh break at a new team.

We’ve picked out a few key names from the Premier League whose situations are unclear and need to be sorted in the coming weeks and months.

Five Premier League players whose futures are up in the air:

The Manchester City midfielder dropped a bombshell this week when he admitted that he is “open to everything”, including a move to the Saudi Pro League where he could “earn an incredible amount of money”.

With just one year left on his contract speculation around De Bruyne’s future was already percolating, but these comments sent it into overdrive. It may just be a negotiating tactic to get himself a better deal at his current club, but City are targeting midfielders in this window and could be planning for life without him.

🗣️ "These are conversations we are increasingly having as a family" Kevin De Bruyne has hinted he could consider leaving Manchester City for the Saudi Pro League ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lAAceC2sXw — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 4, 2024

Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool

The Dutch centre-back caused a stir back in January when he suggested he didn’t know if he was going to be part of a new era at Liverpool in the wake of Jurgen Klopp’s announcement that he would be leaving Anfield.

Van Dijk quickly rowed back on those comments, claiming they were “taken out of context” and that he remains “fully committed” to the club. That assuaged fears among the fans, but nearly six months there is no sign of an extension to his contract, which runs out next year.

Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are in the same boat, but neither are expected to leave Liverpool this summer.

One of Chelsea’s few consistent performers across last season, Conor Gallagher could find himself out the door at Stamford Bridge simply because he’s an academy product.

Having spent over £1bn on transfers since Clearlake Capital took over the club, the Blues are under severe pressure to not breach the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

As a player for whom Chelsea did not pay a transfer fee, Gallagher’s sale would be pure profit on the club’s accounts. Aston Villa and Spurs are interested parties, although the 24-year-old would seemingly prefer to stay where he is.

Despite making the PFA Team of the Season in 2022/23, Aaron Ramsdale was replaced as Arsenal number one last year by David Raya, whose loan move from Brentford is expected to be made permanent this summer.

When that happens, Ramsdale is surely going to look for an escape hatch in a bid to find a starting berth elsewhere. Reports that the goalkeeper had agreed a move to Newcastle United last month were shot down by the England international, however.

The 24-year-old winger is considered surplus to requirements by Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag after the pair fell out last season, despite costing the club £75m in transfer fees.

The Dutchman’s future at Old Trafford is also up in the air after a disappointing season in which the Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League table – their worst finish since the breakaway in 1992.

Ten Hag’s impending exit could open the door for Sancho’s return to the first team, particularly after he impressed on loan with Champions League runners-up Borussia Dortmund. However, a shock FA Cup final win over Man City could be enough to save the manager’s job and leave the Englishman in limbo.

