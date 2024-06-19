Five Premier League players that could move clubs before the PSR deadline

Five Premier League players that could move clubs before the PSR deadline

The transfer window for Premier League clubs is now open with top-flight teams able to conduct business until Friday, 30 August.

However, the importance of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules – and stricter sanctions – means June 30 has emerged as an unofficial deadline for some business.

Clubs in need of sales will be eager to bring in funds before the end of the financial year, with Aston Villa, Newcastle and Leicester among those understood to be under pressure, while Everton and Nottingham Forest faced points deductions last season.

We’ve looked at five Premier League players who could move before the PSR deadline.

Aston Villa fans celebrated an unforgettable season in 2023-24 as the club secured a top-four finish and Champions League qualification. Rather than a springboard towards building a title-chasing team, however, the league’s financial rules mean sales are the current focus at Villa Park.

Spending in recent seasons, including the £55m club-record arrival of Moussa Diaby last summer, means Villa could go over the £105m threshold permitted for loss over a three-year period without a significant sale.

One player edging towards the exit door is Douglas Luiz. Juventus are in negotiations to sign the Brazil international in a deal that would see the Italian side part with €20m, alongside Samuel Iling-Junior and Weston McKennie in exchange. A contractual issue between McKennie and Juventus is currently holding up a deal, that would boost Villa’s financial hole before the deadline.

⚪️⚫️🇧🇷 Douglas Luiz remains priority target for Thiago Motta, Juventus want to get the deal done with Aston Villa. Direct talks continue in order to find a solution as there are still issues on conditions of McKennie’s exit from Juve. All parties remain locked in negotiations. pic.twitter.com/MMD5jeyFT1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2024

However, Luiz’s exit would be a big blow to Emery with the box-to-box midfielder a major influence on recent success. He was named Aston Villa Supporter’s Player of the Season and Aston Villa Player’s Player of the Season in 2022-23.

Chelsea have denied a need to sell players this month to comply with Premier League PSR, though outgoings are expected as the Blues balance the books from recent spending. Academy graduates Armando Broja, Ian Maatsen, Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah have all been linked with exits with the sale of home-produced talent counting as pure profit on the balance sheet.

Broja’s time with Chelsea appears to be coming to an end after struggling to nail down a regular role. A loan move to Fulham in January failed to work out but the 22-year-old has a long list of admirers in the Premier League and Europe. Chelsea look unlikely to recoup the £50m fee demanded in the January transfer window but Broja should attract significant offers – and perhaps some before June 30. The forward is currently representing Albania at Euro 2024.

Everton have rejected an opening offer from Manchester United for defender Jarrad Branthwaite. The 21-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in 2023-24 to earn Everton’s

Players’ Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season accolades and made his England debut in June.

Everton expect the centre-back to become a long-term fixture with the Three Lions and have placed a £70m valuation on Branthwaite. Manchester United’s opening offer was worth an initial £35m, rising to £43m with add-ons, but hopes of capitalising on Everton’s need to sell appear unlikely.

The best of Jarrad Branthwaite in 2023/24 💫 A superb campaign from our Young Player of the Season. 💙 pic.twitter.com/6H27Xox5fQ — Everton (@Everton) May 23, 2024

The Toffees financial hole to fill has been described as ‘small’ and Everton are hopeful of addressing PSR concerns with the sales of academy players and fringe names. Sean Dyche’s side are reluctant to drop their asking price for Branthwaite.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester)

Kieran Dewsbury-Hall is the obvious sale to make at Leicester if the Foxes require funds to plug their PSR gap. The 25-year-old came through the ranks at the King Power Stadium and has a long list of top-flight suitors, following an exceptional campaign in the Championship.

Dewsbury-Hall scored 12 goals and laid on 14 assists in the second tier last season, earning inclusion in the Championship Team of the Season and Leicester’s Players’ Player of the Season award.

His loss would be a huge blow to Leicester as the club look to re-consolidate in the Premier League, but with a value over £30m – and counted as 100% profit – it would be the easy step to easing financial issues.

Miguel Almiron (Newcastle)

Newcastle need to bring in funds for their transfer business and with Eddie Howe focused on signing a right-winger, Miguel Almiron’s time at St James’ Park appears up. There’s been interest in the Paraguay international from the Saudi Pro League and Newcastle will be hoping to bring in some Saudi riches.

Al-Shabab are ready to revisit the interest first registered in January and Almiron’s exit appears probable. Now 30, the winger failed to build on a career-best 2022-23 campaign, after scoring just three league goals last season.

The Magpies have a four-player shortlist of English-based options to upgrade their right-wing options.

Read – Five young players who have caught the eye at Euro 2024

See more – Five of the best European Championship teams of all time

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok