Five predictions for Arkansas football vs LSU

It’s easy to say from Fayetteville as a base that Arkansas needs Saturday’s win more than LSU.

But the Tigers want a spot in the College Football Playoff. No team with two losses is higher ranked in the those standings than LSU and winning out, including an SEC title, would probably see Brian Kelly’s bunch playing for a shot at the national title.

In other words, LSU might actually want Saturday’s win more.

But Arkansas needs it. Desperately. The Hogs can clinch a .500 record and bowl eligibility with a victory. And it’s easier to get it at home than on the road. The last time Arkansas’ faithful want is to play literal must-win games against Ole Miss next week and on the road at Missouri in the finale.

If KJ Jefferson is healthy and not just healthy enough, Arkansas has a shot. The Razorbacks’ offense is one of the best in college football, but only if he’s at the helm.

Greg Brooks Jr or Joe Foucha will make a big play

The former Arkansas defensive backs transferred to LSU to play closer to home their final year of eligibility. Both have been good for the Tigers this year, too. Familiarity with DWRRS should come in handy and at least one is likely to have a major play. Let’s say a forced fumble or an interception or big hit.

KJ Jefferson won't play the whole game

Who knows what Jefferson’s health is. Coach Sam Pittman has been mum on details for most of the season. The junior was taking pre-game snaps Saturday, at least, but that means little. Arkansas needs him to play, regardless, to have much of a shot.

