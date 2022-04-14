Five potential options for the Falcons at pick No. 8

The 2022 NFL draft is just two weeks away, and we still don’t know what the Falcons are planning to do with the eighth overall pick. With needs all across the board, it would make sense for Atlanta to select the best player available instead of reaching for a need.

After looking at five positions the team could target, here are five players that would make sense for the Falcons in round one.

OT - Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Trevor Penning is not a player many have on their draft board in the top 10 but is someone who could wind up there. With several offensive linemen likely to be taken during the first seven picks, Penning could be in play at eight if the team is thinking of moving on from Kaleb McGary, whose fifth-year option has yet to be picked up. McGary’s production doesn’t seem worthy of the $13 million his option would guarantee. However, Penning would have to switch from left tackle to right tackle if he were to take McGary’s place.

EDGE - Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Every year, we see highly touted players slide down the draft. Thibodeaux was the No. 1 prospect in the minds of many scouts but his stock has dropped off a bit from where he was initially slated. Alleged work ethic concerns and an injury history have each played a role in lowering Thibodeaux’s draft stock. However, the Oregon edge rusher should still be a top-10 pick, and would be a great fit in Atlanta if he falls to pick No. 8.

CB - Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

The Falcons may have brought in Casey Hayward to play cornerback opposite of A.J. Terrell, however, this shouldn’t stop them from taking a cornerback if they deem the player worthy. As good of a signing as Hayward is, the team should jump at the chance to take a player like Gardner at eight. Better yet, having Hayward could benefit Gardner as he wouldn’t be forced into a starting role as a rookie.

WR - Drake London, USC

If the receiver position is the choice here, then Drake London should be a name on the top of the Falcons’ shortlist. The thing I like most about London is his ability to use his size and frame to his advantage. Being 6-foot-5 is nice, but you also have to be able to exploit that and fight off one-on-one contested passes and use your frame to box out defenders. These are all areas where London exceeds, and could very well make him the top receiver selected in the draft.

EDGE - Travon Walker, Georgia

Despite being number one on my list, Walker has found himself linked with the Jaguars’ No. 1 pick. While this move is very unlikely, it shows how NFL teams feel about Walker’s upside. The Georgia edge rusher is an astonishing talent. If available, Walker could finally help upgrade Atlanta’s pass rush, an area where the team has struggled for years to find a productive player.

