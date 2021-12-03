Five potential names to consider for defensive coordinator

The clock is ticking on Brian Kelly to finalize his staff and get to work on the 2022 recruiting class and beyond.

The names we heard for both offensive and defensive coordinators both decided to stay in South Bend with the Fighting Irish. This isn’t unheard of, when Nick Saban left for LSU none of his coordinators followed him to Baton Rouge. I think he did alright for himself.

The names outside of Marcus Freeman that will be discussed at defensive coordinator include current Texas A&M DC Mike Elko. He has a history with Brian Kelly from his time at Notre Dame. It might be a long shot to see him leave the Aggies but as we know, money talks.

Here are five names to consider.

Daronte Jones, LSU

If you asked me a month ago about the idea of keeping Daronte Jones on the staff beyond the 2021 season, it would have been an emphatic no. However, over the past month, we saw a complete change in the defense and it showed Jones’ versatility as a defensive play-caller.

He could very well be a candidate to stay on the staff and provide some continuity on that side of the ball. It will be interesting to see the actual system he would run for the Tigers. Brian Kelly usually lets his defensive coordinator have full autonomy to run the unit as he sees fit.

Mike Elko, Texas A&M

Just down the road in College Station, former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Mike Elko could be one to watch. He has a good thing going under Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M but it would be worth a call.

He has done a monster job recruiting the area and his defenses are sound. Might be a longshot but if LSU was willing to make Marcus Freeman the highest-paid coordinator, would they do the same for Elko?

Todd Orlando, USC

With Lincoln Riley’s hire and Alex Grinch following him to Southern California, that could push Orlando back onto the coaching market. He was hired by Texas Tech to become their linebackers coach before heading to USC without ever coaching for the Red Raiders.

Orlando coached for Tom Herman at Houston and Texas, so he knows the recruiting landscape in the Lone Star State. He could be a name to watch if Kelly strikes out on a couple of other names.

Mike Tressel, Cincinnati

Perhaps a name you aren’t as familiar with, Mike Tressel of Cincinnati. He replaced Marcus Freeman with the Bearcats for the 2021 season. Yes, he is the nephew of former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel. This year his defense is one of the best in college football, and they are knocking on the door of a College Football Playoff appearance.

The timeline likely wouldn’t work in the Tigers’ favor but he will be a name to watch if Brian Kelly doesn’t name a defensive coordinator immediately.

David Reeves, UAB

Reeves is a name that isn’t talked about enough for the work he has done with the Blazers. His units are one of the best at getting to the quarterback and being disruptive. Hiring David Reeves might be out of the box, but sometimes you have to roll the dice.

This year Reeves’ unit averaged 2.6 sacks per game and allowed just 219 passing yards per game. Could be a stretch or it could work.

