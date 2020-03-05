Five potential landing spots for Trent Williams

The latest move in the Trent Williams saga occurred on Thursday: the seven-time Pro Bowler was granted permission by the Redskins to seek a trade.

Williams turns 32 in July and has one year remaining on his contract, which is a $14.5 million cap hit. Last week, reports surfaced that Williams either wanted a new contract from the Burgundy and Gold or to be traded.

Here are five potential landing spots for the left tackle.

1. New England Patriots

The Patriots have shown interest in acquiring Williams as early as last summer, and New England's need for a quality left tackle has only gotten stronger.

The Patriots' current left tackle, 2018 first-round pick Isaiah Wynn, has played just eight games out of a possible 32 in his career, dealing with multiple injuries. While Wynn has shown promise, New England should not trust him to stay healthy for an entire season.

Washington almost certainly couldn't land a first-rounder in return, what New England was reportedly offering last July. But should New England offer a second-round pick (No. 55 overall), that might be hard for the Burgundy and Gold to turn down at this point.

2. Las Vegas Raiders

Jon Gruden has never been shy about making flashy moves, and he might have the opportunity to do just that by trading for Williams.

The Raiders invested significant money in right tackle Trent Brown, but left tackle Kolton Miller has been up-and-down to start his career. Adding Williams would be a perfect move this offseason for a team moving to the bright lights of Las Vegas.

3. Cleveland Browns

The Browns have made a plethora of splashy offseason moves over the last couple of years, so what's one more? Cleveland showed interest in acquiring Williams last season, but like all other teams, they were turned down by Washington.

Left tackle remains a significant need for Cleveland, as they simply have been unable to find a replacement for Joe Thomas since the All-Pro retired following the 2017 season.

The Browns came into 2019 with high expectations and were a massive disappointment. Adding Williams along the offensive line would be vital for third-year signal-caller Baker Mayfield as he hopes to bounce back from his difficult sophomore campaign.

4. Minnesota Vikings

Riley Reiff is a solid left tackle, but the Vikings could certainly use a better pass blocker at the position. Enter Williams.

Minnesota plays in one of the toughest divisions in football; the Bears and Packers both have devastating pass rush units. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins excels when he has time to throw -- something his former Redskins teammate could provide.

Cousins enters the final year of his contract, and Minnesota could go all-in for 2020 by dealing for the seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle.

5. San Francisco 49ers

Throughout Williams' decade-long career, he's never truly had the opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl. San Francisco would give him just that.

The 49ers were a few plays away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy a year ago, and figure to be right back in the picture in 2020. Left tackle Joe Staley will turn 36 when the season begins and had a serious leg injury a season ago that cost him nine games.

Staley is contemplating retirement, but many believe he will return to San Francisco. But Williams, although just four years younger, is fully healthy, fresh, and would be a significant upgrade.

Super Bowl windows come and go. Adding Williams would show the 49ers' commitment to making a necessary move to return to the sport's biggest stage.

