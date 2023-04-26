Five potential landing spots for Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the NFL draft

With the 2023 NFL draft just days away, former Ohio State football star, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, is likely to be the first receiver off the board. He unfortunately missed most of last season with a hamstring injury, but his Big Ten record of 1,606 receiving yards in 2021 is more than enough evidence that he deserves to be a coveted prospect.

There will be plenty of OSU stars that either parade across the stage beginning Thursday night or get a phone call of a lifetime, but Smith-Njigba’s case is an interesting one with the skills he possesses and what we didn’t get to see from him last season.

For the best local Columbus news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Columbus Dispatch.

Because of that, the NFL mock drafts and projections are all over the place, and we’re doing our best to sort it all out. These five teams stand out as the most likely destinations for the star wide receiver.

Chicago Bears

The Pick

No. 9 overall (First Round)

Why it Makes Sense

Reuniting Justin Fields with his former teammate would complete the Bears’ wide receiver room that also added D.J. Moore this offseason.

Philadelphia Eagles

Ohio State football set to hire analyst from Nebraska, Mike Dawson

Aug 24, 2013; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive quality control coach Mike Dawson and cornerback Brandon Boykin (22) and sports science coordinator Shaun Huls (holding up photo of the Liberty Bell) and inside linebackers coach Rick Minter in the first quarter of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-24. Credit: Phil Sears-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The Pick

No. 10 Overall (First Round)

Why it Makes Sense

With A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith on the roster wide receiver isn’t a need for the Eagles. However, the prospect of those two on the outside with Jaxon Smith-Njigba working from the slot may be too intriguing to pass up.

Houston Texans

Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby (21) and strong safety Justin Reid (20) celebrate after a play during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick

No. 12 Overall (First Round)

Why it Makes Sense

On an offense that currently lacks talent at receiver, the Texans could use a consistent separator like Smith-Njigba. This scenario would be especially intriguing if the Texans took C.J. Stroud second overall as well.

Green Bay Packers

Jan 22, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (19) carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) defends in the first quarter during an NFC Divisional playoff football game at Lambeau Field. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick

No. 13 Overall (First Round)

Why it Makes Sense

Christian Watson took off in the second half of last season for the Packers, but Jordan Love is going to need more weapons to work with next year. Smith-Njigba would give the first-year starter a security blanket.

New England Patriots

Sep 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots running back James White (28) celebrates his rushing touchdown with running back Damien Harris (37) and cornerback Shaun Wade (26) during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick

No. 14 Overall (First Round)

Why it Makes Sense

With the Patriots’ struggles to move the ball consistently last year, adding another receiver is a priority. If Smith-Njigba is still on the board for them he should be highly considered.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire