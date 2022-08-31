Five potential landing spots for former Alabama TE O.J. Howard

It has been a bumpy road for former Alabama tight end O.J. Howard since he entered the league. From injuries to being released, Howard is still looking to prove his worth in the NFL.

On Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills announced that they were releasing Howard. The Alabama native recently agreed to a contract with the Bills that guaranteed $3.2 million for one year. Ultimately, the team will be forced to pay Howard despite him not making the Bills’ active roster.

Howard began his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He would spend five years with the organization before being released in 2021. Altogether, he recorded 119 receptions for 1,737 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns thus far in his NFL career.

Since he was released on Tuesday, he will have the opportunity to sign with the team that he so desires. Today, Roll Tide Wire takes a look at some of the most possible and reasonable destinations for Howard going forward.

New York Giants

The Giants are one of the more logical destinations to land Howard. After all, their head coach, Brian Daboll, came from Alabama. He has also added two former Alabama players to the roster this offseason in wide receiver Robert Foster and offensive tackle Evan Neal. According to a tweet by Jordan Ranaan, the Giants had one tight end at their practice on Tuesday which should cause room for concern within the organization. If the coaching staff wants to provide quarterback Daniel Jones with the most valuable pass catcher out there, they should look no further than signing Howard.

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has a great nucleus of playmakers around him. However, one position that could use some depth is the tight end position. There are three tight ends on the active roster, but none had meaningful playing time a season ago. It would likely be beneficial for the organization to sign a proven pass catcher and a vertical threat that the Bengals could use.

Carolina Panthers

With the pressure mounting on Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, it is evident that he has to create success sooner rather than later. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has several key targets already but doesn’t have a true threat at the tight end position. The two tights end that are returning are Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas. The two combined to catch 38 passes for 268 receiving yards. The two will be used primarily as blockers. The offense could use some firepower and the 6-foot-6, O.J. Howard would be an immediate upgrade.

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have had a history of signing former Alabama players. Several that are currently on the roster include Brian Robinson Jr., Phidarian Mathis, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen. Last season, the Commanders lacked a true tight end with Logan Thomas sidelined with injuries. In an easier division in the NFC East, it wouldn’t hurt to add a dynamic tight end like O.J. Howard.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have had productive tight ends over the years. Several that come to mind are Hayden Hurst, Mark Andrews, and Nick Boyle. Now, two of those tight ends are gone and only Andrews remains. With Lamar Jackson distributing the ball pretty evenly, it is very possible that Howard would see a lot of touches if he were to sign with the Ravens. The organization is looking to compete in the AFC North and this move could catapult them to the top of the division.

