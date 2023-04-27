Five Potential Landing Spots for C.J. Stroud in the NFL Draft

With the 2023 NFL draft just a day away, there’s a lot of rumors surrounding former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud potentially falling on draft night. Stroud led high powered offenses in each of his two seasons starting as he was a Heisman finalist in 2021 and 2022.

It currently appears most likely that former Alabama star Bryce Young will be the pick for the Panthers at number one, however beyond that it’s unclear what will unfold.



There are still plenty of other teams in the top ten that will be looking for quarterbacks. Plus, I also wouldn’t rule out a team trading up for Stroud if he falls, much like we saw with Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL draft.

Houston Texans

Houston Texans cornerback Gareon Conley (22) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during the second quarter at NRG Stadium Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

The Pick

No. 2 Overall (First Round)

Why it Makes Sense

If Young comes off the board at number one, Stroud has a strong case to be considered the best quarterback available for the Texans in this spot. They have an obvious need for a quarterback, so perhaps they kick off the DeMeco Ryans era with C.J. Stroud at quarterback.

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) rushes the ball after making a long reception Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Pick

No. 4 Overall (First Round)

Why it Makes Sense

The Colts are locked in on selecting a quarterback as this selection comes down to Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, and Kentucky’s Will Levis. The Colts have struck out on many veteran quarterbacks in recent years, so the excitement in Indianapolis would be big for Stroud coming in as a rookie.

Detroit Lions

The Pick

No. 6 Overall (First Round)

Why it Makes Sense

Jared Goff is a solid quarterback and will likely be the starter next season regardless of if the Lions select a quarterback. However, Stroud could execute the Lions offense at a high level as well and would do so on a rookie deal giving the Lions more flexibility to build the rest of the roster. Of all of the teams on this list, this situation would be the best for Stroud long term.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Pick

No. 7 Overall (First Round)

Why it Makes Sense

The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency, but they could still be in the market for a quarterback in this draft especially if Stroud falls to them. This would be another ideal landing spot for Stroud as there won’t be a major rush for him to play if he’s not ready right away, plus the Raiders have a solid offensive line and receiving core.

Atlanta Falcons

The Pick

No. 8 Overall (First Round)

Why it Makes Sense

Desmond Ridder showed some promise at the end of last season, however Stroud is a much better prospect than Ridder. With a very strong run game in place, plus two contested catch targets in Drake London and Kyle Pitts, Atlanta is another good landing spot for Stroud.

