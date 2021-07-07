Five potential 2022 running back targets for Notre Dame

It was back to the drawing board for Notre Dame after they missed out on Pennsylvania running back Nicholas Singleton. It seemed like at one point the talented back was leaning towards the Irish but ultimately, the home state team won out.

With Texas back Jadarian Price already in the fold, Brian Kelly would love to add another prospect to make a pair. Here are five viable running back targets for the Irish.

Ohio’s Gi’Bran Payne

The Irish will have some ground to make up, as every back was put on the back-burner while they went hard after Singleton. The good part is that the five-foot-ten-inch and 190-pound back has Notre Dame in his top 5. https://twitter.com/upnexxt03/status/1365723610430734337?s=21 With the recent commitment of 2023 defensive lineman Brennan Vernon, the pull Notre Dame has in it’s neighboring state is strong. Expect the Irish to make a big push for Payne’s pledge.

Georgia’s Damari Alston

This one might be tougher than Payne, as Alston has already set his commitment date for later this month. What bodes well for the Irish is they also have shown considerable pull in the Peach State and with Singleton committing to the Nittany Lions, it should rule them out as contenders even though Alston officially visited Happy Valley. https://twitter.com/damarialston/status/1409981316016349190?s=21 The Irish need to put the full-court press on Alston if they want to have a chance for his commitment.

Alabama’s Quinshon Judkins

The Irish got involved with Judkins later in the cycle, offering a scholarship in late March. Even though they were a bit late in the process, the offer was still enough for Judkins to have the Irish in his top-7. https://twitter.com/qaj4_/status/1387474752185540614?s=21 He’s a prospect that seems like he will take a little bit more time to make his decision and that bodes well for the Irish. It will be tough to get him away from instate Auburn, but if he opts out of state, Notre Dame has a shot.

Michigan’s Dillon Tatum

Another player where it’s going to be tough to pull him from his home state is Tatum. Even though he has Notre Dame inside his top-4, Michigan and Michigan State are going to be tough competition. https://twitter.com/primetimedill/status/1368654989753778180?s=21 Anything can happen in the recruiting game and the Irish should press hard if they want Tatum’s signature.

Virginia’s Xayvion Bradshaw

If I had to guess, Bradshaw is the most likely on this list to join the 2022 Irish recruiting class. It’s his best offer to date, and Notre Dame has been his only official visit to date. https://twitter.com/zaygoinham/status/1407058323216781317?s=21 Even though Bradshaw is viewed as a receiver, I feel like he’s got the potential to move over to running back and get the job done. His father, Ahmad, played running back in the NFL and that could be his son’s route as well.

