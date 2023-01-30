Five possible landing spots for Texas RB Bijan Robinson in the NFL

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is a projected first-rounder for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Robinson is one of the most dynamic players in the upcoming draft class. The Doak Walker Award winner has tallied 1,580 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, along with another 314 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

It has been a long time since Texas has produced a player with this much hype as an NFL prospect. Robinson is expected to end Texas’ long drought of not having an offensive player taken on day one of the draft.

Many scouts believe Robinson has the chance to be one of the top running backs in the NFL early on in his career. He has received comparisons to NFL stars like Saquon Barkley and Dalvin Cook.

Mock drafts have Robinson going anywhere from the top 10 to the end of the first round. Here is a look at five NFL teams that are most likely to land Bijan Robinson.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles already hold one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. With the luxury of two first-round picks in this draft, Philadelphia could justify picking Robinson early on. Adding Bijan to a team with Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith would be some serious offensive firepower.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are a team right on the cusp of a Super Bowl run. Robinson’s versatility in the backfield makes him a great scheme fit in Buffalo. Bijan Robinson could be the missing piece to a team that does not have many glaring holes.

Miami Dolphins

Miami is a team who could benefit from a star running back in the draft. The Dolphins love to run the football and Robinson is a three-down back who would thrive under Mike McDaniel’s play-calling.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens need more consistency at the running back position as JK Dobbins still faces health issues. Robinson would help take pressure off Lamar Jackson (if he stays) and help keep up with Cincinnati in the division.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are a popular pick for Robinson in mock drafts. Bijan shares the same agent as Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard is a free agent this offseason. Jerry Jones is not scared to make a slash and select Robinson.

