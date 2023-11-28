Five positions Vanderbilt football should target in the transfer portal for 2024

Vanderbilt football turns the page to the offseason after a 48-24 loss to Tennessee.

After a 2-10 season, it's clear that the Commodores' roster needs a major overhaul. The same issues at positions that have plagued Vanderbilt since the beginning of Clark Lea's tenure were mostly a problem again: pass rush, secondary, quarterback.

After using the transfer portal sparingly in his first two years, Lea has signaled that he plans to be more aggressive this offseason and that he will have more NIL resources to work with. Though the Commodores still have some academic restrictions, there should be a large number of grad transfers available, as well as players leaving after one or two years at their previous schools.

Grad transfers can enter the portal at any time through the end of the spring window on May 15. Undergrads must wait until Dec. 4 to officially enter the portal. Players can commit to a new school at any time, even after the window closes, but most fall football transfers opt to commit before the start of the spring semester in January.

Here are five positions Vanderbilt should target in the portal:

Defensive back

Defensive back is atop the list both because Vanderbilt has struggled immensely there and because it's one of the easier positions to upgrade via the portal. Additionally, safety Jaylen Mahoney is one of the few players on the team out of eligibility, and other teams will try to pursue starters there, similar to how Ja'Dais Richard transferred to Miami in the spring.

Good defensive backs can be found from all levels. The Commodores found success bringing in Jeremy Lucien in 2022 from UConn.

Quarterback

Ken Seals and AJ Swann both already have opted to enter the transfer portal, leaving Vanderbilt without a quarterback who has started a single game. That makes this position a big need in the portal.

It's hard to know where things stand on the transfer quarterback market without knowing the full group of portal entrants. But relying on it for a quarterback is a risky strategy, especially with this staff's history of struggling to decide on a starter. The Commodores could get someone better than Seals or Swann — but they also could get someone worse.

Offensive line

Unfortunately for Vanderbilt, offensive line is one of the most difficult positions to add via the portal. Fewer quality linemen enter than other positions because it's understood most players will sit for a few years before becoming starters. Many of the ready-made linemen who do end up in the portal go to a school already known for having a strong offensive line.

Colorado and Deion Sanders, in particular, showed in 2023 why building an offensive line from the transfer portal is so hard. The Buffaloes landed a ton of impact skill-position players but finished 4-8 because of an inability to protect the quarterback. On the other hand, the Commodores' offensive line struggled enough in 2023 that it might be less difficult to find an upgrade.

Pass rusher

As is the case with the offensive line, it can be difficult to get quality pass rushers in the portal. But players like Jared Verse, who transferred from Albany to Florida State, have shown that you can get good pass rushers from anywhere. The Commodores will need to be able to sell players on joining them.

Tight end

Vanderbilt got very little production out of its tight ends in 2023. Cole Spence should return for 2024 after missing the season with a torn ACL, but he has little track record after redshirting in 2022. Especially given how often the Commodores like to use multiple tight ends to shore up the offensive line, grabbing an experienced one in the portal should be high on the priority list.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Five areas Vanderbilt football should target in transfer portal