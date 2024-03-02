Five position battles to watch for during Notre Dame football’s spring practices

With under a week left until Notre Dame football returns to the field for its spring practices, plenty of people are interesting in how some intriguing position battles play out.

There are some positions where there aren’t really any questions for the Irish, like the secondary, but others do have more than a few that could get answered during these practices.

Injuries surely will help shake out some of these battles, but as many of the players are fresh from winter conditioning, there is hope some of these battles don’t drag into the fall.

Here are my five most important Notre Dame football position battles to watch for during the spring.

Wide receiver

What to watch

The Irish added multiple bodies to this position group via the transfer portal which include: Jayden Harrison, Beaux Collins, and Kris Mitchell. Each of them bring an added element to the room with incumbents Jordan Faison, Jayden Thomas and Jaden Greathouse. Freshman Cam Williams could force his way into the rotation as well.

Notre Dame lost four players to the portal from this position group, so you have to expect the transfers to play a whole lot. How they are able to mesh with Riley Leonard will be on everyone’s mind but…

Quarterback

Angeli finds Faison Another Irish touchdown

What to watch

The Duke transfer has been reported ruled out of spring practice. This opens up the reps for multiple younger players like Kenny Minchey, CJ Carr and Steve Angeli, who showed in the Sun Bowl that he belonged. Leonard would not have transferred in without the assurance to the QB1 job, so but this spring could go far for the Irish in terms of development of the backups.

Next year Notre Dame could be in the same position it has been the last few offseasons, do they pick another quarterback out of the portal or stick with their own guys? This spring will be the start of their evaluation about what happens later this year.

Linebacker

What to watch

Probably the biggest question mark for the Irish defense is at linebacker. Drayk Bowen has the makings of a future All-American, while Jaylen Sneed was a former 5-star recruit. Incoming freshman Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa could also force his way to playing time.

With JD Bertrand, and Marist Liufau heading to the NFL, Jack Kiser is the only returning major player at the position. At least two more players have to step up, so this spring will be interesting to see how this position shakes out.

Running back

Touchdown #NotreDame Steve Angeli to Jeremiyah Love Notre Dame 33

Oregon State 0

Oregon State 0 pic.twitter.com/v15jeOqtbS — Irish247 (@NotreDame247) December 29, 2023

What to watch

Gone is Audric Estime, but Jeremiah Love is many people’s breakout star for 2024. Jadarian Price and Gi’Bran Payne got touches this past season, but none of the three returning players have much experience.

Most like Love is the first on the field, but depth behind him is needed with the potential for a long season with the expanded College Football Playoff. Having a pair and a spare at running back will be crucial for this coming year.

Offensive tackle

WATCH: #NDFootball acting OC Gino Guidugli on 6-7, 330-pound freshman LT Charles Jagusah ahead of his first career start in Sun Bowl:

"A huge human being"

“A huge human being” pic.twitter.com/g6INsbDTdZ — Mike BerardinoNDI (@MikeBerardino) December 26, 2023

What to watch

Both starters will move onto the NFL in Joe Alt and Blake Fisher. Tosh Baker and Charles Jagusah were the starters in the Sun Bowl, but who knows after the spring if that will still be the case. Other names to keep watch on include Sullivan Absher, Aamil Wagner, and true freshman Guerby Lambert.

This group has tons of talent, but like the others, lacks the experience to be fully bought into elite production. There needs to be two of these names to take hold of the jobs during the spring into the fall.

