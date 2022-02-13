Five points for Wheeler

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

In Nashville, Blake Wheeler had himself a five-point night. He was a factor in all five of Winnipeg’s goals and helped his team secure a victory against the Predators. Wheeler had two goals and three assists during the game. The other three goals were scored by Mark Scheifele, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor.

Between the Winnipeg pipes was Connor Hellebuyck. He allowed two goals on 36 shots for a save percentage of .944.

On the Nashville end of the ice, Juuse Saros made 38 saves on 42 shots to post a save percentage of .905.

PHILADELPHIA 2 DETROIT 4

Tyler Bertuzzi opened scoring 5:36 into the first period. His goal was assisted by Robby Fabbri and Pius Suter.

9:37 into the second, Filip Zadina increased the Detroit lead to 2-0. His goal was assisted by Dylan Larkin and Marc Staal.

Keith Yandle got the Flyers on the board with his first goal of the year, scored on the power play towards the end of the second. The assists on Yandle’s goal were credited to Scott Laughton and Isaac Ratcliffe.

9:05 into the third, Moritz Seider notched a goal on the power play to help the Red Wings extend their lead. His goal was assisted by Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond.

Scott Laughton was the last Flyer to find the back of the net in this game. His goal was assisted by Travis Konecny and Ivan Provorov.

Michael Rasmussen ended the game with an empty-netter. Dylan Larkin and Sam Gagner were given assists on the play.

For Philadelphia, Carter Hart made 20 saves on 23 shots for a save percentage of .870.

For the Red Wings, Thomas Greiss allowed two goals on 34 shots for a save percentage of .941.

BOSTON 2 OTTAWA 0

Trent Frederic was the first player on the scoreboard in this game. His goal came 45 seconds after puck drop and was assisted by Charlie Coyle.

13:26 into the first, Curtis Lazar scored to put the Bruins up 2-0. The sole assist on this goal was credited to Anton Blidh.

For Boston, Jeremy Swayman posted a 30-save shutout.

For the Senators, Matt Murray made 35 saves on 37 shots for a save percentage of .946.

COLUMBUS 2 MONTREAL 1

Oliver Bjorkstrand opened scoring 1:16 into the first. His goal was assisted by Patrick Laine.

Just under three minutes into the third, Cole Caulfield tied the game up 1-1. His goal was assisted by Ryan Poehling.

Patrik Laine secured the victory for the Blue Jackets with just eight seconds left in regulation. His goal came on the power play and was assisted by Zach Werenski and Jakub Voracek.

For Columbus, Elvis Merzlikins allowed just one goal on 31 shots to post a save percentage of .968.

For the Canadiens, Sam Montembeault made 40 saves on 42 shots for a save percentage of .952.

TORONTO 2 VANCOUVER 3

J.T. Miller opened scoring 1:29 into the first. His goal was assisted by Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser.

Brock Boeser then got a goal of his own just over four minutes later on the power play. This time the assists were credited to Oliver Ekman-Larsson and J.T. Miller.

In the second, Auston Matthews got the Leafs on the board with a power play goal. His goal was assisted by John Tavares and William Nylander.

Ondrej Kase tied the game up 2-2 15:41 into the second. His goal was assisted by Jason Spezza and Rasmus Sandin.

18:30 into the second, Juho Lammikko scored the game-winner for the Canucks. The assists on this play were credited to Alex Chiasson and Tyler Motte.

For Toronto, Petr Mrazek made 21 saves on 24 shots for a save percentage of .875.

For the Canucks, Thatcher Demko made an impressive 51 saves on 53 shots to come out of this game with a win.

CAROLINA 2 MINNESOTA 3

Kevin Fiala was the first player to find the back of the net, as he scored just over 10 minutes into the second. His goal was assisted by Frederick Gaudreau and Jon Merrill.

Kirill Kaprizov notched a goal just over a minute into the third to extend the Wild lead. Mats Zuccarello was credited with the sole assist on the score.

Frederick Gaudreau notched a goal just over a minute later. Kevin Fiala earned an assist on the play.

Andrei Svechnikov then scored two consecutive goals just over a minute apart to bring the Hurricanes within one. Tony DeAngelo earned an assist on both goals. Jaccob Slavin and Teuvo Teravainen tallied an assist each.

For Carolina, Frederik Andersen made 24 saves on 27 shots for a save percentage of .889.

For the Wild, Cam Talbot allowed two goals on 39 shots to post a save percentage of .949.

CHICAGO 1 ST. LOUIS 5

David Perron opened scoring 8:19 into the first on the power play. His goal was assisted by Justin Faulk and Brayden Schenn.

11:31 into the first, Dakota Joshua scored to put the Blues up 2-0. His goal was assisted by Torey Krug and Oskar Sundqvist.

Dylan Strome was the only Chicago player to find the back of the net in this game. He scored 2:37 into the second on the power play. Patrick Kane and Dominik Kubalik earned assists on the play.

Vladimir Tarasenko put the Blues up 3-1 19:19 into the second His goal was assisted by Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich.

7:11 into the third, Oskar Sundqvist lit the lamp. His goal was assisted by Niko Mikkola and Brandon Saad.

Jordan Kyrou closed scoring 15:38 into the third. His goal was assisted by Brayden Schenn.

For Chicago, Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves on 31 shots for a save percentage of .839.

For the Blues, Ville Husso allowed just one goal on 16 shots to end his game with a save percentage of .938.

NEW YORK 2 CALGARY 5

The Flames had five different goal scorers in this game. Christopher Tanev, Elias Lindholm, Erik Gudbranson, Adam Ruzicka, and Andrew Mangiapane all scored a goal each. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists on the night. Meanwhile, Rasmus Andersson, Nikita Zadorov, Milan Lucic, Matthew Tkachuk, Trevor Lewis, Noah Hanifin, Oliver Kylington, and Adam Ruzicka all tallied an assist each.

For the Islanders, Noah Dobson and Jean-Gabriel Pageau found the back of the net. Mat Barzal, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Zach Parise, and Oliver Wahlstrom all secured an assist each on the night.

For New York, Ilya Sorokin allowed five goals on 29 shots for a save percentage of .828.

For the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves on 21 shots for a save percentage of .905.