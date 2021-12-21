Five plays in Week 15 Could Decide Browns Season

The Cleveland Browns lost to the Las Vegas Raiders 16-14 in a tough loss in Week 15. The Browns were missing a load of players due to COVID-19 and injuries. The first half of the game was hard to watch for Cleveland fans but the game became exciting after that.

The Browns took a one-point lead late in the game with two touchdowns. After a big Greedy Williams interception, a win seemed more than likely.

It wasn’t to be. The defense couldn’t stop the Raiders despite a big holding call and no timeouts on the final drive. At 7-7, neither team has a strong chance to make the playoffs but are still in the hunt.

For Cleveland, five different plays may have decided their season. Changing just one of them may have changed the result in Week 15:

Myles Garrett Injury

The first play is probably the least remembered one but created a problem for the defense late in the game. Garrett making a second effort on his pass rush came up limping coming off the field.

While he didn’t miss time after going into the blue medical tent, Garrett was far from himself after the injury. Presumably a groin injury, Garrett struggled to make an impact.

A healthy Garrett could have made a game-changing play when the Browns needed him on the final drive. Compared to the next four, Garrett’s injury seems almost minimal.

Missed FG

Perhaps the biggest missed play was an actual miss. Chase McLaughlin missed a late second-quarter field goal attempt that would have been the team’s first points of the game and helped with momentum.

While it is easy to say that those three points were the difference in the game, given the timing of the miss anything could have happened if he had made it.

The team didn’t bring in any competition after misses in the past, will they this week despite the short week?

Bad Penalty Called on MJ Stewart

While it didn’t lead to points, early in the game the Browns were flagged for defensive pass interference. On the play, MJ Stewart was in decent coverage when Derek Carr just flung the ball downfield. At worst, it was a no-call. At best, the Raiders receiver should have been called for offensive pass interference.

Instead, the call went against Cleveland and led to a huge change in field position.

DPJ Early Game Drop

While Nick Mullens underthrew him, Donovan Peoples-Jones had a chance to make a big play early in the game and failed his quarterback. While the defensive back did a good job punching the ball out, the receiver was trying to get yards after the catch before securing the ball.

A catch would have put the Browns in scoring position instead it led to one of four punts in the first half.

Peoples-Jones had a strong second half to redeem himself but his early drop, along with another that should have been caught, were big in the game.

Failure to Tackle

Saving the biggest for last, Cleveland’s failure to tackle tight end Foster Moreau on the final drive cost them both time on the clock and a few yards. Both Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Denzel Ward had a chance to make a play and neither did:

The rookie let up while Moreau was still three yards from the sideline while Ward failed to drive into the tight end and waited for him to just go out of bounds.

Instead, the Las Vegas player cut inside and got close to the 45-yard line instead of being tackled on the other side of the 50-yard line.

With less than 30 seconds left, a tackle in bounds could have made a huge difference in what the Raiders could do. The extra five yards, or so, could have also played a role in the final field goal.

There were a lot of plays that could have changed the game but this late-game failure ranks at the top.

