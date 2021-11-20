Five plays that loomed large in Notre Dame’s win over Georgia Tech

That was fun wasn’t it? The Irish came out and took early control of this game, putting it out the Yellow Jackets out of their misery early. An absolutely dominant performance across the board with a 55-0 victory was exactly how the Irish wanted to finish the home portion of the schedule. Since this game wasn’t overtly close, there weren’t too many plays that impacted the game but here are five that still stood out.

1st quarter, 8:26 left on the clock

Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer (87) after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Third-and-five, quarterback Jack Coan drops back and finds tight end Michael Mayer on the right side for a 16-yard gainer. On top of that, GT was flagged for 15-yards on a personal foul. Thirty-one yards, keeps the driving moving and ultimately the Irish would score their first offensive touchdown of the game.

2nd quarter, 15:00 left on clock

Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jordan Yates (13) is hit as he throws by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Irish scored their first touchdown on a Jack Kiser pick-6, but later he would be pressuring GT quarterback Jordan Yates and would end up hurt. Kiser has been an instrument piece of the Irish defense and although he didn’t need to return due to Notre Dame controlling it from the jump, hopefully, Kiser’s injury wasn’t too major.

3rd quarter, 9:47 left on clock

With the game already over at halftime, all the Irish needed to do was control the ball, not turn it over and run some clock. Well, Tyler Buchner took all of that into his own hand as he sprinted down the sideline for a huge gainer.

Freshman QB @tylerbuchner ZOOMED down the field for 68 yards on his first offensive play. 💨 📺: NBC and @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/fTspALLafi — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) November 20, 2021

The 68-yard run would end up only producing three points, but it was a big play regardless.

4th quarter, 15:00 left on the clock

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The second half was all about getting the young players some time to develop. The key would be getting Buchner some much needed reps throwing the ball. Well, that wasn’t the case as the freshman dropped back to throw and was sacked, almost losing the fumble. The presumed starter for next year still needs a lot of work and unfortunately the second half he didn’t get enough.

End of the game

Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; The Notre Dame Leprechaun carries the Notre Dame monogram flag in the first quarter of the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

This wasn’t a play, it was a statement. The Irish defense over the last three games has not allowed a touchdown. That’s right, through the last twelve, 12, quarters, the Irish opponents (Navy, Virginia, and Georgia Tech) have not crossed the goal line. This is one fantastic stat, one that shows that Marcus Freeman has the Irish defense running on all cylinders.

