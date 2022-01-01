The five plays that loomed large in Notre Dame’s loss over OSU

The Marcus Freeman era started off with a bang. The Irish came out of the gates strong and just kept the pressure on Oklahoma State and did everything they needed to win the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. It was fun to see and as always there were plays that weren’t scoring play that changed the game, here are those five plays.

1st quarter, 8:18 on the clock

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) scores a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Two penalties put the Irish offense in a first and 20 situation. The next play would be huge and Jack Coan would find wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. for a 14-yard gain, getting the Irish into a much more manageable situation. Two plays later, Coan would find Chris Tyree for a 53-yard score.

2nd quarter, 12:50 left on the clock

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 01: Michael Mayer #87 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Another third down situation for the Irish, this time needing 10-yards to get a first down. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ play calling has been on fire and he once again called a play that would get the job done. A screen to running back Chris Tyree, who could gain 17-yards, keeps the drive alive and the Irish would score a touchdown three plays later.

2nd quarter, 1:23 left on the clock

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 01: Michael Mayer #87 and Jack Coan #17 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Oh, third down again? Yup and this time it wasn’t Rees’ play calling that did the job, it was the the effort from Kevin Austin. The Irish needed 9-yards and Coan’s throw to Austin was short, but the receiver fought through a tackle, then turned upfield for a 20-yard gain. It put the Notre Dame offense into the red zone and again, three plays later Coan would find Mayer for another score.

3rd quarter, 1:00 left on the clock

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 01: Isaiah Foskey #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish reacts after making a sack in the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

This was a two-play sequence that saw two of the veteran players on the Irish defense step up. First it was Isaiah Pryor, the safety coming up and making a play in the backfield. Then it was another Isaiah, this one the Foskey variety who made a tackle to force a field goal. The defense came up big when the OSU offense was rolling.

4th quarter, 2:38 left on the clock

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 01: Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys is dunked with Gatorade after beating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 37-35 in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

This was a rookie head coaching mistake in my opinion, with Marcus Freeman opting to go for it on 4th down on Oklahoma State’s 15-yard line. The offense was struggling in the second half so going for it instead of punting it deep didn’t make much sense. The Irish would score, but allowing the field goal was the difference in the final score.

