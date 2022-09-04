The five plays that loomed large in Notre Dame’s 21-10 loss to Ohio State

Every game there are plays that aren’t necessarily touchdowns that make big impacts in games. They’re the hidden “big plays” that directly determine the outcome of the game. Here are the five plays that determined the 21-10 win for Ohio State over Notre Dame.

1st quarter, 14:45 on the clock

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles (4) heads up field after a catch against Ohio State Buckeyes in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

The Irish punch first, getting a huge play as Tyler Buchner finds Lorenzo Styles Jr. down the left sideline for a huge gain of 54-yards. Not only that, Buchner stayed strong in the pocket, took a hit from J.T. Tuimoloua for another 15-yards. Although the Irish would have to settle for a field goal from Blake Groupe, it still gave them an early lead and tons of confidence in a hostile environment.

2nd quarter, 15:00 on the clock

A third and two and the Irish have been run heavy. Buchner lines up in the shotgun and throws to his left. It’s a bit under thrown but Matt Salerno makes a juggling catch for 31-yards to keep the drive going. That drive would go 10-plays for 87-yards taking 5:10 off the clock. The Irish would eventually score to take a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter.

3rd quarter, 14:14 on the clock

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Howard Cross III (56) celebrates a sack of Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

The Buckeyes get the ball back out of the half but the Irish defense steps up. An extremely quick three-and-out after Ohio State gains just four-yards. The Notre Dame lead stays where it was and confidence is building. Getting the ball back with the lead in the second half is a huge series for the defense.

3rd quarter, 7:05 on the clock

This Michael Mayer catch had everything. Impressive adjustment mid-air, shows his contact balance, and then fumbles it but recovers pic.twitter.com/wi613hlC7E — Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 4, 2022

Both offenses in the quarter have struggled to move the ball and Notre Dame is looking at a 3rd-and-6 at their own 16-yard line. Everyone in the stadium knows Michael Mayer is the go-to-guy and that is where Buchner goes. It’s not a great throw but the tight end makes an adjustment and then turns upfield for a 17-yard gain. The drive ended three downs later, but taking time off the clock was big.

4th quarter, 14:17 left on the clock

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Matt Salerno (29) makes the catch as Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (5) defends during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Irish had the ball and playing behind for the first time all game. After the first play of the drive where running back Chris Tyree ripped off a 14-yard run, Buchner threw deep down the left side for Matt Salerno. It was an overthrown ball and Salerno was called for an offensive pass interference. The Irish would then punt three plays later and the Buckeyes would march down the field and score another touchdown to extend their lead to 21-10, effectively ending the game.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire