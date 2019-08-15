A lot went right for the Patriots in their first preseason game against the Lions, a 31-3 rout in Detroit one week ago.

The defense racked up nine sacks, while rookies Jarrett Stidham, Jakobi Meyers, Chase Winovich and N'Keal Harry were among the players who made strong early impressions in their first NFL games.

This Saturday night in Detroit, players fighting for roster spots get another chance to show their stuff and audition for a job on the team's 53-man roster.

Will there be any surprises - either positive or negative? And who should fans pay close attention to?

Phil Perry will be keeping a close eye on everything that goes down, and he says these five Patriots are guys you'll be talking about when the clock strikes zero in Nashville.

Five players you'll be talking about after Patriots-Titans preseason game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston