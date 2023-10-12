Five players to watch in Texas A&M’s Week 7 matchup vs. Tennessee

Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) will hit the road to face the Tennessee Volunteers (4-1, 1-1 SEC) on Saturday afternoon, as head coach Jimbo Fisher is in for one of the roughest environments the SEC has to offer.

Coming off of a bye week, Tennessee and head coach Josh Heupel has yet to find an offensive identity behind the big arm of quarterback Joe Milton, but this unit can score more than 30 plus points at any given week. At the same time, Texas A&M’s Week 6 loss to Alabama created more questions than answers, specifically concerning the Aggies’ secondary and offensive line.

However, Texas A&M’s dominant pass rush and stellar linebacker play have been a consistent bright spot despite the offense’s failure to sustain drives as of late, leaving signal caller Max Johnson’s SEC experience, especially on the road, crucial to the Aggies’ future success.

This week, we have provided several storylines to help provide the full scoop on what to expect on Saturday afternoon.

Focusing on the players that need to make this weekend, here are the five players to watch ahead of Texas A&M vs. Tennessee.

Linebacker, Edgerrin Cooper

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Junior standout linebacker Edgerrin Cooper has been a 2023 revelation for Texas A&M’s surging defense, as he currently leads the Aggies with 41 tackles, tied for fifth for sacks (6), and tied for fourth in tackles for loss (12) at the halfway point of the season.

While Cooper’s pass-rush productivity has skyrocketed, his consistency in coverage made the Aggies one of the best third-down defenses, ranked sixth in the country. After netting three sacks in the loss to Alabama, Cooper will face a similar test against the lethal but inconsistent Tennessee offense led by QB Joe Milton, who is 19/57 on passes 10 yards or further.

So, defending the middle of the field will start and end with Cooper, but don’t forget about the impact of freshman linebacker Taurean York, who is second on the team with 32 tackles while calling most of the defensive plays.

Wide receiver, Evan Stewart

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Where art thou, Evan Stewart? The star sophomore wide receiver was virtually absent vs. Alabama, recording three receptions for 46 yards. At the same time, most of his yardage came on one significant gain in the first quarter on a 32-yard sideline strike.

After hauling in 20 receptions for 257 yards and two touchdowns in Texas A&M’s first two games, Stewart’s eight receptions in the last three games, barring his brief injury setback against Arkansas, has been troubling.

As we at Aggies Wire have harped on this week, Aggies OC Bobby Petrino’s “feed the studs” mantra has failed to live up to the hype, and to get quarterback Max Johnson in a rhythm early, Evan Stewart must touch the ball more than three times, because, at this rate, senior do-it-all WR Ainias Smith can’t steer this offense alone. Against the Volunteers, Stewart’s exceptional route running, coupled with his downfield explosiveness, will be depended on for all four quarters.

Texas A&M's Secondary: Cornerbacks Tyreek Chappell and Josh DeBerry

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Aside from the Aggies’ struggling offensive line (which we will get to next), the Aggies’ secondary was unsurprisingly exposed once again against the Crimson Tide, as quarterback Jalen Milroe connected with wide receiver Jermaine Burton for 197 yards and two touchdowns, with 145 of said receiving yards came against former Boston College cornerback, Josh DeBerry.

As my colleague Pete Hernadez pointed out, the pass coverage issues can’t all be blamed on DeBerry, who gave up 321 yards through the air and 9.7 yards per pass attempt as a group. The frustration came from the lack of second-half adjustments, including moving No. 1 CB Tyreek Chappell over to cover Burton. Still, at this point, the blame game is an exercise in futility.

Facing another lethal arm, Vols QB Joe Milton, it’s likely that Josh Heupel will take multiple downfield shots to test the secondary earlier, especially if Aggies defensive coordinator D.J Durkin lines up in man coverage for most of the afternoon. Adjustments must be deployed if the struggles continue before improvement comes to fruition.

Quarterback, Max Johnson

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not cliche to say that Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson’s continued development will make or break the Aggies’ 2023 season, but here we are. After an average performance in the loss to Alabama, Johnson’s persistent issues have nothing to do with his physical gifts, as his downfield vision and elongated release time placed the offense behind the stick more than Fisher would have liked.

While Alabama’s defense is excellent, there were several instances where poor timing led to missed scoring opportunities, including a wide-open look to Ainias Smith on a go route that was underthrown and would have tied the game 24-all late. These slight misses are crucial in every remaining SEC game, and in a brutal road environment against the Volunteers, these misses can determine the outcome.

Not to be overdramatic, but these games define a quarterback’s future; I can safely say that no matter the circumstances, Max Johnson will bring a sense of grit and determination that can’t be matched on Saturday afternoon.

Texas A&M's Offensive line: center Bryce Foster, right tackle Chase Bisontis

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

As I reported after the loss to Alabama, outside of starting left guard Mark Nabou Jr., every starting Texas A&M offensive lineman was beyond horrible in pass protection, with center Bryce Foster (31.2 PP grade) and freshman right tackle Chase Bisontis (17.4 PP grade) sticking out for the wrong reasons.

Pressured on more than 50% of his dropback attempts, Max Johson was constantly under siege against the Tide, and while Bisontis’s recent poor play is understandable due to his lack of experience in the SEC, Bryce Foster, amid his third season with the program, has been a major disappointment at the most important position in the trenches.

It’s common knowledge that nearly every quarterback hates and can’t handle pressure up the A and B gaps, but when it’s constantly coming from a left-handed quarterback’s blind side (on the right), there’s a reason Johnson failed to find any rhythm last weekend. Why Foster has struggled is up for debate, but with Mark Nabou Jr.’s noted versatility in the interior and his lone start at center in the win vs. UL Monroe, it may be time for a change if Foster fails to improve against the Volunteers.

Senior right guard Layden Robinson has likely struggled the past two weeks due to a lack of symmetry with Bisontis, as regular starting right tackle Reuben Fatheree II is still rehabbing, according to Jimbo Fisher. Time will indeed tell if this group ever finds consistency.

Texas A&M will travel to face the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2:30 p.m. CT, inside Neyland Stadium (TV: CBS).

