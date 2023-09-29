Five players to watch in Texas A&M’s Week 5 matchup vs. Arkansas

Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) is headed back to Arlington, Texas, to face the visiting Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1 SEC) at 11:00 a.m. CT. in the annual Southwest Classic as the Max Johnson era has begun in Aggieland after starting quarterback Conner Weigman’s season-ending injury.

Arkansas’s high-flying offense has been impressive behind the arm of senior quarterback K.J Jefferson but already incurred two losses early in the year due to a susceptible secondary, allowing 8.4 yards per pass attempt this season.

For Texas A&M, last week’s 27-10 win over Auburn may have been slightly overshadowed by Weigman’s injury news this week. Still, after Max Johnson’s second-half heroic paired with the Aggies’ resurgent defense, accounting for seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss (both season highs), momentum may be on Texas A&M’s side for the first time this season.

However, this rivalry is one of the most difficult to predict every year, and even though the Aggies have dominated the series since entering the SEC in 2012, no betting line can accurately predict just how things will shake out. This week, we have provided several storylines while going behind the scenes with Razorbacks Wire to get the full scoop on what to expect on Saturday afternoon.

Focusing on the players that need to make this weekend, here are the five players to watch ahead of Texas A&M vs. Arkansas.

The running backs: Reuben Owens, Le'Veon Moss, and Amari Daniels

What a day it was for the once underwhelming Texas A&M ground game last weekend, rushing for a collective 209 rushing yards in the win against Auburn, with Le’Veon Moss (15 carries, 97 yards, 1 TD), Amari Daniels (5 car, 85 yards) leading the way.

Freshman standout running back Rueben Owens accounted for 20 yards for seven carries but also flashed his versatility in the passing with 27 yards receiving. So, let’s just say that Jimbo Fisher’s “running back by committee” approach has been nothing short of productive. While all three players possess different skill sets, Moss’s power and second-level speed have granted him increased touches this season, while Amari Daniels’s vision and redirection skills make him a hard man to bring down in the open field.

This Saturday, all three players will face an Arkansas run defense ranked 21st in the country, with 2.83 yards per attempt. To find success, rotating fresh bodies throughout the game will be key to wearing down the defensive front if the O-line does its job in run blocking.

The Linebackers: Edgerrin Cooper and Taurean York

Texas A&M’s once-anemic pass rush suddenly found life against the Tigers, registering seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss in by far their best showing this season. Leading the way statistically and strategically, the linebacker duo of junior Edgerrin Cooper (8 tackles, two sacks) and standout freshman Taurean York (11 tackles, one sack, 2 TFLs) stole the show.

If you’ve been following our coverage this week, York’s ascendance as one of the top freshman players in the country has completely backed up Jimbo Fisher’s preseason praise of the Temple (TX) native, as his shear football intelligence, sideline to sideline athleticism and coverage abilities has continued to impress Fisher and Aggie fans alike,

Edgerrin Cooper’s pass-rush prowess has been locked away until now, as his 6-3 230-pound frame makes him a nightmare matchup in blitz packages, something we saw in droves against the Tigers. Vs. the Razorbacks offense led by quarterback K.J Jefferson, running back Raheim Sanders, and freshman tight end Luke Hasz, both young men will once again be asked to plug running gaps, cover receivers, and most importantly, successfully pressure Jefferson to prevent a rhythm from being established.

Wide receiver, Evan Stewart

With all the receiving options at Max Johnons’s disposal this weekend, start sophomore wide receiver Evan Stewart’s route running, quickness, and explosive downfield ability make him one of the most important players heading into the weekend.

Just like Conner Weigman, Johnson looks to have developed a notable chemistry with Stewart after connecting on a 37-yard touchdown in the second half against Auburn on one of the best passes you’ll likely see all year.

Arkansas’ secondary has struggled mightily this season, averaging 8.4 attempts through the air, while allowing LSU QB Jayden Daniels to throw for 320 yards and four touchdowns in their recent 34-31 loss last weekend, further providing Stewart an opportunity to gain chunk yards in the middle, and deep third of the field while utilizing Johnon’s rocket arm.

Defensive end Shemar Turner, Defensive tackle, Walter Nolen

It’s all about setting the edge, pressure in the pocket, and limiting explosive plays if your Texas A&M this Saturday, which, of course, starts and ends in the defensive trenches. Against Auburn, junior defensive end Shemar Turner and sophomore defensive tackle Walter Nolen accounted for nine tackles, 1.5 sacks, and three tackles for loss on the afternoon, terrorizing every quarterback head coach Hugh Freeze deployed throughout the matchup.

While Turner has been A&M’s top pass rusher with three sacks on the year, Nolen, who was the No.2-ranked player in the 2022 recruiting class, is quickly living up to his tremendous ceiling, already recording 14 tackles so far this season while possessing the stack and shed ability and vital physicality against the run.

While pressuring K.J Jefferson is a challenge in its own right, Razorbacks running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders is now slated to make his way back to the lineup, making Nolen and Turner’s presence in the trenches alongside McKinley Jackson and Fadil Diggs’s vital early and often.

Quarterback, Max Johnson

It’s Max Johnson’s team now, and after throwing for 123 yards and two touchdowns in the second half against Auburn, the veteran southpaw is more than ready to take on the workload for the rest of the 2023 season.

While Conner Weigman’s season-ending injury cast a shadow of doubt over the program’s chances to achieve its goals with eight games remaining, Johnson’s consistent presence in the lineup has provided an elite safety net of sorts, possessing the arm strength, accuracy, and vast SEC experience with the ability to produce at a consistent rate within Bobby Petrino’s high-scoring offense.

As I previously mentioned, Arkansas’s porous secondary is giving up an average of 8.4 yards per pass attempt, something Johnson can work with between the hashes while likely taking several deep shots early to test the defense.

While Conner Weigman provides a higher ceiling at the position due to his elite traits, Johnson’s experience, as mentioned above, during his time at LSU and three starts with the Aggies last season, is more valuable than some fans may realize, especially against a Razorbacks squad that he helped to defeat last season in a valiant effort. Every position group, especially the offensive line, needs to pick it up for Johnson to thrive, but when in doubt, never question his toughness; ask his brother Jake:

“I think a lot of people forget he has been in the SEC for a lot of years and dominated in the West. He is totally confident, and he is the toughest competitor.”

Texas A&M will now travel to AT&T Stadium to face the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 11:00 a.m. CT., and air on the SEC Network, as Max Johnson will make his first start of the 2023 season.

