Five players to watch in Texas A&M’s Week 4 home matchup vs. Auburn

Texas A&M (2-1) will host the surging Auburn Tigers (3-0) on Saturday afternoon, as kick-off is set for 11:00 a.m. CT, inside what should be packed Kyle Field as the SEC schedule starts off with a bang.

Featuring a first-year head coach in Hugh Freeze, the Tigers have yet to find an identity on offense. Still, their undefeated record speaks for itself behind a competent secondary, a group poised to give Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman fits early in the game before he eventually settles into a rhythm.

Coming off of a 47-3 win against UL Monroe, Jimbo Fisher’s resilient team is, of course, led by Weigman’s solid start under center, featuring one of the best-receiving cores in the country. Still, the Aggies’ defense remains a weekly question mark outside of the, so far, solid rushing defense.

Within last Saturday’s victory, several starters, including wide receivers Evan Stewart and Noah Thomas and center Bryce Foster, surprisingly missed the game due to undisclosed injuries, and even though their absence failed to affect last weekend’s outcome, they will be greatly depended on in SEC play. While all three, also including freshman tackle Chase Bisontis, who went down with an injury mid-game, are expected to return on Saturday, it will take a complete team effort to leave the weekend with a W.

Combined with multiple pre-game storylines, here are five players to watch ahead of Texas A&M’s Week 4 SEC clash with Auburn.

Center, Bryce Foster

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

There’s been a lot of social media-based chatter surrounding Bryce Foster’s continued absence from the starting lineup the past two seasons due to lingering injury issues as the once “elite” prospect and freshman phenom hurt the Aggie’s chances of sustaining a competent offensive line.

Well, much of that is overblown, as the two-sport athlete (Track & Field) looks to return to the lineup against the Tigers to once again lead in the trenches in front of stud signal-caller Conner Weigman, and if you need another reminder of his importance to pre-snap adjustments, listen to what his backup Mark Nabou had to say on Monday:

“I have learned a lot from Bryce (Foster). He was helping me on what I could have done better. He’s just so smart. He explains the defense so well that I’m able to understand it and get the whole O-line into a groove.”

Auburn’s defensive line is no joke, ranking 11th in pressure rate according to PFF, and App State transfer Jalen McLeod, who, as we all remember, recorded two sacks in the Mountaineer’s historic upset last. Foster’s interior presence will be vital in the run and pass protection on Saturday.

Safety, Jacoby Matthews

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Even though Texas A&M held UL Monroe to just three points and 95 yards through the air, dominating a less talented Sun Belt team not named Appalachian State isn’t impressive. Still, one player caught my eye throughout most of the Aggies’ defensive possessions.

Sophomore safety Jacoby Mathews, one of the many elite 2022 recruiting class prospects who consistently flash their athletic prowess, recorded four tackles, including three solo tackles, against the Warhawks as starting free safety Jardin Gilbert sat out due to injury. With a mix of quick pursuit of the ball and his length advantage in coverage, Mathews is deemed to earn his first start this season in place of Gilbert against the Tigers, as we could be discussing another Aggie’s coming out party when it’s all said and done.

While the Tiger’s passing game is average at best, Mathew’s impact against the run, especially joining defensive back Bryce Anderson in spying the quarterback duo of Peyton Thorne and Robby Ashford, will be paramount to keeping Auburn’s offense in check.

Texas A&M wide receivers: Evan Stewart, Noah Thomas, Jahdae Walker, Ainias Smith, and Moose Muhammad III

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Grand Valley State transfer wide receiver Jahdae “All Day” Walker deserves his flowers, man. With Evan Stewart sitting out, Walker took full advantage of his snap increase, recording five receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown, torching the Warhawks secondary with 22 yards per reception while further solidifying the Aggies WR unit as one of the best in college football. Leading the game in receiving, do-it-all receiver Ainias Smith needed 127 yards on seven receptions, but we expect these numbers weekly.

Not to ruin his moment in the sun, but SEC play will truly determine just how far Texas A&M’s passing game can take them, and Auburn’s highly respectable secondary is the first real test of the season outside of the loss to Miami. The good news? The starting unit should be back to full strength against an Auburn secondary, specifically senior corner Jaylin Simpson, who leads the Tigers with three interceptions so far this season.

Evan Stewart and Noah Thomas returning may take some snap away from Walker, but to throw off the defense and present multiple mismatches, Stewart and Thomas’ route running and deep speed open up the third level of the field for the potential to produce multiple explosive plays.

Defensive end, Shemar Turner

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Echoing SEC Networks’ Cole Cubelic, Texas A&M junior defensive end Shemar Turner was “lights out” against UL Monroe, recording two tackles and one sack, his third sack so far this season as by far the Aggies’ best pass rusher in 2023.

Outside of Turner’s production, Texas A&M’s anemic pass rush has much to prove, with only six team sacks so far, and it looks like the catalyst for improvement lies at the feet of Turner.

Look, Aggie’s defensive coordinator, D.J Durkin, deserves much of the blame for the lack of scheme changeup after three games of poor production, but if one player can help the rest of the bevy of blue-chip defensive lineman pressure the quarterback at a consistent rate, continuing to switch up Turner’s postion alignment this weekend will likely throw off the Tiger’s experienced O-line, opening up pressure from the likes of Fadil Diggs, Shemar Stewart, L.T Overton, etc.

Quarterback, Conner Weigman

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

For good reason, Conner Weigman has been one of my “Top 5 players to watch” for the last three weeks. So far this season, Weigman’s 909 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, and, yes, two interceptions (one was not his fault) are good for third in the SEC and is second in the country in total QBR at 92.8.

After throwing for 300-plus yards in his last two games, Weigman has passed every test in the pocket, looking better and better each week, especially after enduring the blitz fest against Miami after being pressured during 33 of his 57 dropback attempts.

Toughness and poise in the pocket, combined with his quick release and pinpoint accuracy, provide the Aggies at least a chance in every game this season, something Jimbo Fisher hasn’t had at the position since his two seasons with Jameis Winston during his time at Florida State. While the offensive line needs to do a much better job in pass protection, Weigman has continued to learn and adapt in the pocket, focusing on sliding, protecting, and working through his progressions at a quicker rate.

I have no doubt Weigman will produce against the Tigers with a healthy wide receiver unit, but the coverage will be tighter than he’s seen all season, so hitting tight windows will be key throughout the matchup.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire