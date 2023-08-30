Five players to watch for Florida football in its matchup at No. 14 Utah

Florida football will need different players on its roster to step up when it plays at No. 14 Utah on Thursday night (8 p.m., ESPN).

The Florida Gators will break in a new starter at quarterback and several new starters on both sides of the ball. One of those starters includes true freshman Jordan Castell, who has shown advanced instincts and athletic ability throughout spring and fall practices.

“I feel good about this group of players," Florida coach Billy Napier said. "I feel good about the work they've done. I feel good about the intangibles that we've built. Competition tends to uncover some of those things.

"Are we game ready from a communication standpoint, fundamentals, techniques? We're going to have young players, and we understand there will be some growing pains with some of the players that are going to have to play, but I don't think there's a lack of intangibles here."

Here are five players to watch for UF in the matchup against the Utes:

Graham Mertz, QB

Mertz will make his first start for UF after throwing for 5,405 Yards, 38 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in three seasons as a starter at Wisconsin. At Florida, Mertz will work more out of the shotgun after working primarily under center with the Badgers.

He’s developed a strong rapport with UF head coach and play-caller Billy Napier. “There’s a good amount of plays scripted,” Mertz said. “I do appreciate the open communication between, really, everybody and what we like as a unit. It’s really a collective effort on, ‘Ok, what do we like versus their looks?’ How do we run it? Do we run it well? Do we have great detail in it?’ Yeah, I think the input is a great thing and just making sure we’re all on the same page. That’s the final gavel going if we all feel great about it.”

Ricky Pearsall, WR

Pearsall returned to UF for his final year of eligibility after leading the Gators in receiving yards (661) and receiving TDs (5) last season. He will line up both in the slot and outside for certain plays. “He’s primed for a great year,” Florida coach Billy Napier said. “Ricky’s very underrated. Bigger than you think, faster and more explosive than you think. And he’s highly skilled. The guy can get open and he makes plays on the ball.”

Trevor Etienne, RB

As one of the fastest players on UF’s roster, Etienne is a big-play threat each time he touches the ball, on both offense and special teams. His 6.1 yards per carry ranked fourth among freshman running backs in the country last season. Teamed with Montrell Johnson Jr., Florida should have an effective 1-2 punch out of the backfield again this season after the duo combined for 1,560 Yards and 14 TDs in 2022.

Jason Marshall Jr. CB

Marshall returns as UF’s top cover corner after recording eight pass breakups and an interception last season. He is looking forward to playing more aggressive in coverage under new defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong. “I’m excited about this secondary,” Marshall said. “We had a lot of changes. Coach Armstrong is coming in, I’m just excited about a lot more match, man coverage and that’s some of our best abilities.”

Shemar James, LB

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound James was banged up with a knee injury early in fall camp but returns as one of the top players from UF’s defense last season. (47 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery). His sure tackling will be counted on to help contain a Utah run game that was second in the Pac 12 last season at 217.6 yards per game.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: 5 players to watch for Florida Gators football against Utah Utes