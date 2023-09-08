Five players to watch for Florida football against McNeese State

Youth will continue to be served for Florida football entering its home opener on Saturday at The Swamp against McNeese State (7:30 p.m., ESPNU).

In all, the Florida Gators played 14 true freshmen in their opener at No. 12 Utah and eight more new transfers.

"That's 22 new guys who never played in a game at UF that played last week, and I anticipate that number could increase this week," Billy Napier said.

DB entering the portal: Florida football defensive back leaving team for personal reasons

Improvement up front: Easy fix? Will Florida football's offensive line improve after rough opener at Utah?

True freshman Jordan Castell started at safety for the Gators against the Utes and finished with seven tackles. This week, another true freshman, Eugene Wilson III, is slated to start at wide receiver after finishing with 2 catches for 24 yards and a 9-yard run against the Utes.

Kelby Collins, T.J. Searcy and Kamran James are among true freshman who appeared in UF's defensive line rotation. Defensive backs Sharif Denson, Dijon Johnson and Ja'Keem Jackson were true freshmen to contributed in the secondary and on special teams.

Here's a look at five players to watch for Florida against McNeese State.

Graham Mertz, QB

Mertz threw for a career-high 333 yards in his Florida debut at Utah, with 1 touchdown pass and 1 interception. But better red zone execution will be needed to turn those numbers into points this week. Mertz also was sacked five times, and while his offensive line can protect better, he could also help his own call by releasing the ball quicker or finding creative ways to elude the rush.

Caleb Douglas, WR

Douglas (4 catches, 42 yards, 1 TD) caught his third career touchdown pass and scored the lone TD of the game for the Gators at Utah. He could continue to get targets, especially as defenses continue to scheme to keep wide receiver Ricky Pearsall from being a factor.

Jonathan Odom, TE

Odom has fully recovered from a torn ACL suffered in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17 against Oregon State and was a factor in the passing game against Utah, finishing with 4 catches for 46 yards. He generated 36 yards after the catch. "The game itself I was not happy with," Odom said, "The small victory, and that personally for me, was that I proved to myself that I can play, but as a team and as a competitor on the field as the University of Florida, I felt that was unacceptable. But you know, we're trying to turn the page. We are going to turn the page and we're focused on McNeese State."

Miguel Mitchell, S

Napier said he named Mitchell one of UF's players of the game after he finished with four tackles and a pass breakup against Utah. He will continue to be counted on in the back end of UF's defense. "Miguel has got height, length and speed," Napier said. "He's a smart player. I think he's had a good off-season. I think he's in position to have a good year."

Shemar James, LB

James played sideline-to-sideline in registering a team-high 13 tackles against Utah, including 1.5 tackles for loss. He will be counted on heavily for UF's run defense, which limited Utah on 105 yards on 3.5 yards per carry in week one.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: 5 players to watch for Florida Gators football vs. McNeese State Cowboys