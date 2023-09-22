Five players to watch for Arkansas football in Week 4 against LSU

Individual matchups can alter the final score of any college football game, with each week presenting new responsibilities and challenges up and down a program's roster.

This week, Arkansas football begins SEC play and faces a team littered with NFL Draft prospects in No. 12 LSU. The Tigers are coming off a 41-14 thumping over Mississippi State. With the primetime matchup, there are exciting storylines to watch within the Razorbacks' roster.

Here are five players to watch for Arkansas (2-1) in the matchup against the Tigers (2-1).

CB Dwight McGlothern

Jaheim Singletary could easily be in this spot, too. Both Arkansas cornerbacks are going to have massive challenges Saturday night trying to contain LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, who went off with 13 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

But this game is more personal for McGlothern, who started his college career at LSU before moving to Fayetteville. In addition to helping Arkansas win the football game, McGlothern could assist his own future stock with a good performance agains Nabers, who is projected to be an early first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

LG Brady Latham

Rightly or wrongly, Latham has been the focus of heavy criticism coming out of the BYU game. The preseason All-SEC guard had to slide to tackle due to injuries in the final minutes and struggled mightily.

Still, Latham is one of Arkansas' most talented linemen, and he will need a bounce back performance Saturday as Arkansas tries to deal with a deep and talented defensive line. Latham's biggest assignments will be Maason Smith and Mekhi Wingo, two dominant interior linemen that free up space for the Uber-talented Harold Perkins.

Sep 9, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Andrew Armstrong (2) catches a pass for a touchdown in the fourth quarter as Kent State Golden Flashes corner back Capone Blue (1) defends at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 28-6. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

WR Andrew Armstrong

The biggest weakness on the LSU roster is its secondary. In their loss to Florida State, the Tigers allowed 359 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

If the Razorbacks want to pull the upset, it feels like KJ Jefferson will need his best passing game of the season. Armstrong has been Jefferson's favorite target through the first three games.

WR Isaiah Sategna

Yes, another wide receiver makes this list. That's how important the matchup is between the Arkansas pass-catchers and the LSU secondary. The Razorbacks must win that battle within the war.

Sategna returned a punt 88 yards for a touchdown in the loss to BYU, and the redshirt freshman is the most explosive weapon on the Arkansas roster. He needs more touches on offense.

Arkansas' Landon Jackson fields questions at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

DL Landon Jackson

Another LSU transfer who will be wearing Cardinal on Saturday night, Jackson took some personal blame after the BYU loss for being too aggressive in rushing the passer. He'll face an even bigger challenge this week in quarterback Jayden Daniels, who actually leads the Tigers in rushing yards.

Jackson, and the entire Arkansas defensive line, must get pressure on the quarterback while holding their assignments. There is positive momentum with this group, as the Razorbacks rank seventh in the country with 12 sacks on the season.

