Five players to watch for Arkansas football in its season opener against Western Carolina

Individual matchups can alter the final score of any college football game, with each week presenting new responsibilities and challenges up and down a program's roster.

This week, the Arkansas football team should have no trouble fending off FCS Western Carolina when both teams travel to Little Rock for a noon kickoff, but there are still exciting storylines to watch within the Razorbacks' roster.

Here are five players to watch for Arkansas in the matchup against the Catamounts:

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) gestures toward fans after scoring a touchdown against Kansas during the first half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

KJ Jefferson, QB

This will be the first look at the Razorbacks' signal-caller under offensive coordinator Dan Enos, who returns to Arkansas after stints with Alabama, Miami and Cincinnati.

Enos was the architect for some of Arkansas' best offenses, but there were ups and downs in his coaching career since leaving Fayetteville. Jefferson was electric last season under Kendall Briles, and while there is probably too much talent for Jefferson to be a failure in any system, it remains to be seen if the Enos-Jefferson paring is a perfect match.

On Saturday, keep an eye out on Jefferson's short passes, and how much license he's given to create big plays with his legs.

Beau Hasz, TE

Hasz was the only true freshman to be named a starter on the official depth chart, and head coach Sam Pittman provided a glowing endorsement for the Oklahoma native in his Wednesday press conference.

"(Hasz) can catch everything. But I think as a freshman you have to bring in that kind of mentality, that work mentality and physical play," Pittman said.

"What keeps freshmen off the field is not knowing what they’re doing or not physically able to do it or the development is not quite there as fast. But his has been ever since he’s been here. Really excited to see what he can bring to us, maybe an extra dimension that we possibly haven’t had in the past."

With so many new faces at wide receiver and targets up for grabs this season, Hasz could step into a major role right away.

Andrew Chamblee, LT

Another player receiving plenty of praise from Pittman, Chamblee entered the fall as the backup at left tackle, but an injury to Devon Manuel gave the redshirt freshman an opportunity that he capitalized on. Pittman still hasn't named who will be the starter when the Hogs take the field at War Memorial Stadium.

There's still a scenario where Manuel is fully healthy and becomes the unquestioned starter, but Chamblee will get some reps against Western Carolina. If he can be a reliable starter, or backup, Arkansas has added depth on the offensive line that will go a long way in the SEC.

Oct 1, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat (18) celebrates after a sack against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Trajan Jeffcoat, DE

Western Carolina has an offensive line that would fit just fine on an FBS roster, highlighted by two huge tackles on the outside.

Jeffcoat, perhaps the signature addition to Arkansas' roster via the transfer portal, should still be able to cause havoc in the backfield Saturday if he's going to be able to make a difference once the SEC season arrives. Jeffcoat and Landon Jackson in particular have high hopes this season, and they'll need to get off to a strong start against the Catamounts.

Lorando Johnson, DB

It became pretty obvious early in fall camp that Johnson would slide inside to the 'hog' position, which is a variation of the nickel in Travis Williams' 4-2-5 defense. Johnson will have an important role all season covering slot receivers and trying to help out in the run game.

This week, he will also have a huge responsibility of snuffing out the Western Carolina screen game. If he can be a disruptor from the inside of the Arkansas' secondary, that will be bad news for the Catamounts and great news for the Hogs' future outlook.

