Texas A&M’s (5-4, 3-3 SEC) 2023 football season has been underwhelming, to say the least, as sixth-year head coach Jimbo Fisher has once again landed on the evergrowing “hot seat” list as his future at the helm is still somewhat unknown with three games remaining.

After falling to Ole Miss 38-35 last Saturday, Texas A&M has dropped five straight to the Rebels and the Aggies’ upcoming opponent, Mississippi State (4-5, 1-5 SEC). Yes, this is very ugly on its face, but a chance to beat the Bulldogs for the first time in two seasons will at least place a much-needed bandage in the form of bowl eligibility.

This will be the Aggies’ first primetime kick-off of the season, and at this point, it may not mean that much to those watching from home, but for Aggie fans attending the game, expect a raucous crowd with plenty of implications still on the line. While the Bulldogs have dealt with plenty of adversity, quarterback Will Rogers is still listed as day-to-day but is 2-1 against A&M, including three touchdowns in their 2022 meeting.

This week, we have provided several storylines to help provide the full scoop on what to expect on Saturday afternoon.

Focusing on the players that need to make plays this weekend, here are the five players to watch ahead of Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State.

Last weekend’s performance from the secondary was an absolute trainwreck against Ole Miss, allowing 211 receiving yards to Rebels WR Tre Harris. However, you can’t blame the players on the field, as freshman cornerbacks Jayvon Thomas and Sam McCall still lack the collegiate experience to successfully cover top-tier receiver talent in the SEC.

However, the status of starting CBs Tyreek Chapell and Deuce Harmon is still up in the air, although they did practice this week, which is a positive sign moving forward. With Sam McCall slightly dinged up after the loss to Ole Miss, Jayvon Thomas’ potential, which we covered throughout the offseason, will continue to be tested for the rest of the season.

While Mississippi State QB Will Rogers’s status will likely be revealed just minutes before kick-off, the Bulldogs passing offense is less than lethal, providing Thomas a chance to redeem himself and build confidence moving forward.

Defensive end, Shemar Turner

Making our “Five players to watch” list for the second straight week, junior defensive end Shemar Turner became an overnight sensation for all the wrong reasons after hitting Ole Miss offensive tackle Micah Pettus in the well, lower region after both teams traded verbal barbs back and forth throughout the game. Turner apologized later that Sunday.

On Monday, Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher revealed that Turner would not face any internal disciplinary action, giving in the OK to continue leading A&M’s 15th-ranked defense, still second in the country in sacks with 34 on the year. For those who only focused on the unfortunate hit, Turner’s blocked kick led to an Aggie touchdown, which essentially saved the game from turning into a blowout in the first half.

To take full advantage of the Bulldogs’ offensive issues early, Turner’s ability to jump-start the Aggies’ pass rush is critical to disrupting any rhythm in the pocket, especially if QB Will Rogers is healthy enough to play.

Wide receiver, Jahdae Walker

In just his third multi-reception showing game of the season, former Grand Valley State wide receiver Jahdae Walker made the most of his opportunity with Evan Stewart sidelined in the loss to Ole Miss, recording a team-high eight receptions for 100 yards on the afternoon.

Possessing the size, speed, and improved catch radius, quarterback Max Johnson found walker time and time in the second half, including a critical third-down conversion that at least gave the Aggies a shot to push the game to OT.

Against Mississippi State’s 66th-ranked pass defense, Walker, who has likely earned an increased snap count even if Evan Stewart returns, is a clear mismatch on the outside due to his 6-4 frame and has shown an ability to exploit the middle seam where a less athletic linebacker usually covers him.

Texas A&M's Offensive line

Shockingly enough, Texas A&M’s underwhelming and borderline dangerous offensive line graded out with its highest marks of the season per Pro Football Focus, earning a 72.7 grade, including an impressive 85 pass-blocking grade.

However, Max Johnson still took several blows in the pocket in the first half before the line picked up their assignments at a more consistent rate after halftime, and even though Johnson is expected to play on Saturday, that young man must be in severe pain after the beating he’s taken throughout the season.

So, to prevent further damage to one of the toughest signal callers in the collegiate ranks, last Saturday’s stark improvement in the trenches must continue against Bulldogs linebackers Jett Johnson and Nathaniel Watson, who both lead the SEC in tackles. In contrast, Watson leads the country in sacks with eight on the year.

Quarterback, Max Johnson

Max Johnson is by far one of the toughest players on Texas A&M’s roster, and as we’ve already covered in this article, the Aggie’s O-line is responsible for nearly knocking him out of several games this season.

Within his heroic second-half comeback attempt against Ole Miss, Johnson recorded his first 300-plus passing game since joining the program while staying poised in the pocket., delivering strike after strike to get the Aggies within scoring position after initially falling behind 14-0 in the first half.

Again, we haven’t received final confirmation that Johnson is playing just yet, but after Wednesday’s SEC Teleconference confirmation, Jimbo Fisher all but confirmed that Johnson will start against Mississippi State. If Johnson can’t go, we’re looking at Fresno State transfer Jaylen Henderson, who only has one pass attempt in his entire collegiate career. Buckle up!

