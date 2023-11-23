Five players to watch ahead of Texas A&M vs. No. 14 LSU

We’ve sadly reached the end of the 2023 college football regular season, as Texas A&M, despite all the recent turmoil stemming from now-former head coach Jimbo Fisher’s firing, sit at 7-4 and 4-3 in the SEC before heading to Baton Rouge (LA) to take on the 14th-ranked LSU Tigers for an early Saturday kick-off.

In interim head coach Elijah Robinson’s first game at the helm, the longtime assistant earned his first win as the Aggies defeated Abilene Christian 38-10 behind a solid second-half performance, which included seldom utilized wide receiver Moose Muhammad II’s 104 receiving yard performance that galvanized A&M’s offense.

Set to travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to take on the 14th-ranked LSU Tigers two days after Thanksgiving; this Aggie team is playing free and loose, all while knowing that Texas A&M’s new head football coach could be announced anytime.

Facing the best offense in college football this season, Tigers’ Jayden Daniels has been lights out in SEC play, already producing 4,591 total yards and 46 total touchdowns in 11 games, and deserves the Heisman Trophy. To keep him contained in the pocket, the Aggies’ competent defense will need to play their best game all season, while the offense will likely need to score 30 to 35 points to have a chance.

Who will need to step up for the Maroon & White? Here are five players to watch before Saturday’s matchup vs. No. 14 LSU.

Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

Junior Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper is an absolute stud, and everyone knows it, including those who left his name off of the Butkus Award finalist list.

Cooper, who’s recorded a team-high 75 tackles, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles, is tied for the second most sacks in the SEC at the linebacker position behind Mississippi State LB Nathanial Watson (10 sacks), who, yes, is a finalist for the Butkus.

While his playing future in college station remains up in the air, Cooper’s impact against LSU this Saturday could make or break the Aggies’ chances, as his pass rush prowess, paired with his instincts in coverage, will be vital in both setting the edge and preventing QB Jayden Daniels from ripping A&M’s secondary for explosive gains through the air.

Wide receiver, Ainias Smith

Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, senior wide receiver Ainias Smith, who still holds one more year of collegiate playing eligibility, announced that he has yet to make a decision regarding the 2024 NFL Draft, as the impending announcement of Texas A&M’s new head football coach could be the final deciding factor.

If Smith chooses to depart, the former three-star prospect out of Sugar Land (TX) has already cemented himself as an A&M legend, ranked seventh in Texas A&M receiving history with 2,348 yards and 19 touchdowns, including 2,753 yards and 23 touchdowns from scrimmage.

In what could end up being his final game in an Aggie uniform, expect Ainias Smith not only to produce but also almost to demand the ball early and often to get sophomore quarterback Jaylen Henderson in rhythm because A&M’s offense will need to score at least 30 points to keep up with the high flying Tigers.

Cornerbacks, Tyreek Chappell and Deuce Harmon

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

While senior cornerback Josh DeBerry remains questionable to play this Saturday, the Aggies starting rotation will be led by the juniors Tyreek Chappell and Deuce Harmon, who, since returning to the lineup in the win vs. Mississippi State, have been lights out in the secondary.

Facing their most formidable challenge yet, playing at a high level won’t be enough against the LSU wide receiver duo of Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas, who have 2,445 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns this season.

As I’ve noted throughout the week, the Aggie’s pass rush must thrive, especially on the edge, to keep Jayden Daniels contained. This will aid the secondary in keeping Nabers and Thomas in check and prevent run-after-catch opportunities. Look for safeties Demani Richardson and Jacoby Mathews to be heavily involved in bracketing Nabers.

Wide receiver, Moose Muhammad III

C (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

What if I told you that Moose Muhammad III was the most talented wide receiver on the Texas A&M roster and the most seldom used? Well, all of that is true, and after recording 104 yards and a touchdown, including one of the best one-handed catches you’ll see all season, It’s time for Moose to explode once again against LSU.

In his last two games against the Tigers, Muhammad has produced 146 receiving yards and three touchdowns, including 94 yards and two scores in their 2022 matchup, and facing LSU’s bad secondary provides a massive opportunity to shine on the big stage for a third consecutive matchup.

Muhammad thrives in exposing the middle of the field and has the speed to beat safeties deep, so expect OC Bobby Petrino to introduce some new wrinkles in the offense involving Moose in the X, slot, and Z spots.

Quarterback, Jaylen Henderson

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Barring a miraculous comeback by quarterback Max Johnson, former Fresno State signal caller Jaylen Henderson will make his third consecutive start, already 3-0 in his Aggie career.

In the last two weeks, Henderson has thrown for 410 yards and four touchdowns, coupled with 94 rushing yards and two scores on the ground, and has built more and more confidence since entering the starting lineup. To keep pace with LSU’s high-scoring offense, Henderson will need to find holes in the defense, and against LSU’s 94th-ranked secondary, allowing 250 passing yards per contest, this shouldn’t, at least on paper, be an issue.

However, A&M’s offensive line, completely responsible for several of the program’s four losses this season, could barely block the undersized Abilene Christian defensive line last weekend and still have issues picking up blitzes, all falling at the feet of flailing O-line coach Steve Adazzio.

So, will Henderson need to put on his Superman cape? No, but if the blocking doesn’t hold up, he’ll need to use his legs more often than not, which could open up the passing game if his scrambles yield success.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire