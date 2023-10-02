Five players who stepped up big for Colorado against USC

With Travis Hunter, Shilo Sanders and other key players out, several Buffs who hadn’t seen the field much this season, including a couple of true freshmen, stepped up when needed on Saturday against USC.

Yes, Colorado’s comeback attempt came up just short, but head coach Deion Sanders gained a good deal of confidence in multiple second and third-string players. The shorthanded Buffs even outscored the vaunted Trojans by 13 points in the second half thanks to their depth, something that many thought Colorado lacked heading into this season.

Below are five players who stepped up big for the Buffs on Saturday against USC:

RT Reggie Young

Reggie Young came in at right tackle when Savion Washington came out. Coach Prime praised Young stepping up in the role. "We're praying for Savion …," he said. — Nikki Edwards (@nikkiedwardsss) September 30, 2023

Liberty transfer Reggie Young came in for the injured Savion Washington at right tackle and the Buffs’ offense didn’t skip a beat. Coach Prime said Young did a “phenomenal job” in a tough spot.

S Rodrick Ward

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Starting in place of the injured Shilo Sanders, Rodrick Ward led Colorado with nine total tackles.

“I was ready for the moment,” Rodrick said after the game. “I can tell you this whole week, I probably wasn’t able to sleep a lot. I’d wake up in the middle of the night thinking about it. Playing against a quarterback like Caleb Williams, man, that’s a dream… I wouldn’t want to be nowhere else than where I was today. I thought I gave everything I had.”

CB Cormani McClain

Colorado’s true freshman Cormani McClain (@CormaniMcClain2) was one of our top preseason breakout corners with an in-game athleticism (IGA) score of 90.7. He played very well in his first game with significant snaps (47). #ReelAnalytics 🎥: @mhmdenver 🔗 https://t.co/orrD059ykP pic.twitter.com/gUFHeZQuvh — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) October 1, 2023

After what had been a rough start to his college career, Cormani McClain made the most out of his opportunity on Saturday. His biggest moment came in the second half when he batted away a pass intended for Brenden Rice in the end zone.

WR Omarion Miller

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Nobody stepped up bigger than Omarion Miller did on Saturday. The true freshman wide receiver was key to Colorado’s late comeback, finishing with 196 receiving yards and a touchdown.

“Everybody can be beat and he (Miller) has what it takes to go out there and dominate,” Shedeur Sanders said. “I’m happy he was able, in one of the biggest games of the season, to go out there and do that.”

RB Anthony Hankerson

Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado’s running game finally got going with the help of Anthony Hankerson, who racked up 74 rushing yards and a touchdown. He has seen the field often this season, but Saturday was by far his best performance.

