Five players South Carolina football should target with spring transfer portal window closed

COLUMBIA — The latest transfer portal window closed Sunday, and South Carolina football has several key needs to fill after concluding its spring practice schedule.

The Gamecocks brought in eight transfers when the portal opened back in December, headlined by three tight ends, including former Arkansas standout Trey Knox. Former Yale offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo and Division II All-America running back Mario Anderson are also expected to be key contributors in 2023.

The team's best spring transfer in 2022 was tight end Nate Adkins, who committed to South Carolina last April after four seasons at East Tennessee State. Adkins started nine games, logged 168 receiving yards and ultimately earned an undrafted free agent contract with the Denver Broncos after the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here are five players in the transfer portal who the Gamecocks should target this spring:

Len'Neth Whitehead, Tennessee running back

South Carolina badly lacks depth at running back, and Tennessee transfer Len'Neth Whitehead could be a good fit to bulk up the room — literally. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Whitehead would be the biggest running back on the roster, bringing a different skillset compared to 5-9 Juju McDowell and Mario Anderson.

Whitehead missed the 2022 season after having surgery for an upper-body injury last July. In his freshman season with the Vols in 2021 he appeared in eight games, logging 207 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries. Whitehead was a four-star prospect, and South Carolina was a finalist for the Athens, Georgia, native during his high school recruiting process.

Isaac Ukwu, James Madison edge rusher

South Carolina's most successful transfer last season was wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. from James Madison, and Isaac Ukwu could be another from the Dukes. The 6-3, 260-pound Ukwu is from Maryland, an area where the Gamecocks have strong connections in recruiting, and the team has succeeded with multiple FCS transfers since Shane Beamer's arrival in 2021.

Ukwu earned first team All-Sun Belt honors in 2022, logging 40 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss and three pass breakups. He had a career season in 2021 with nine sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss. The Gamecocks' best pass rusher had four sacks last season.

Trent Gordon, Arkansas cornerback

The South Carolina secondary lost two seniors leaders with Cam Smith and Darius Rush both headed to the NFL. The Gamecocks would benefit from another experienced athlete at cornerback alongside Marcellus Dial, and Arkansas transfer Trent Gordon fits the bill.

The 5-11, 188-pound Gordon began his college career at Penn State in 2018, then transferred to Arkansas in 2021. He had his best season with the Nittany Lions in 2019, logging 20 tackles and five pass breakups in 10 appearances. With the Razorbacks in 2022, Gordon played in 12 games logging 14 tackles. He won't be a game-changing starter but could bring some reliability to the young defensive back room.

Sav'ell Smalls, Washington edge rusher

Edge is a huge question mark for the Gamecocks after spring practice with both Jordan Strachan and Terrell Dawkins still recovering from season-ending surgeries, and Smalls, a Washington transfer, is the best edge available in the portal. He is a former 5-star and the No. 30 prospect in the Class of 2020. South Carolina didn't pursue him out of high school, but he had offers from Clemson and seven SEC programs.

Smalls hasn't lived up to his 5-star billing, logging 32 tackles and only one for loss in 29 appearances at Washington. At 6-3, 259 pounds, Smalls has the physical traits to succeed at a Power 5 level and could find a fresh start in the SEC.

Keyvone Lee, Penn State running back

Like Whitehead, the 6-0, 225-pound Lee would bring size and depth to South Carolina's running back room. The St. Petersburg, Florida, native was a 4-star prospect in the Class of 2020 and played three seasons at Penn State. Lee played primarily on special teams in 2022 and logged just 117 all-purpose yards, but that experience makes him an attractive player for the Beamer Ball system at South Carolina.

Lee has shown flashes of elite ability, logging 438 yards and four touchdowns in nine games as a true freshman, then 530 rushing yards plus 130 receiving yards in 2021. He rushed for 134 yards against Michigan in 2020, the most yards by a Penn State freshman since New York Giants star Saquon Barkley in 2015.

