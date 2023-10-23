Five players who need their roles increased following the bye week

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide football team have reached their bye week following their incredible come-from-behind victory over the Tennessee Volunteers, 34-20.

With Alabama having the week off, it is time to reflect on what has happened so far this season and also what we can expect for the Tide down the stretch.

So far there have been a lot of players step up for Alabama and make plays that have helped the team achieve their 7-1 record. But there is always room for more players to increase their role and make an impact as Alabama races to the finish line.

Here are five players that should see their roles increased following Alabama’s bye week.

WR Kendrick Law

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Kendrick Law is one of the more athletic players on the entire Alabama team. When he gets the ball in his hands, he is capable of taking it to the house at any position on the field. I imagine Tommy Rees will look to find different ways to feature Law’s skillset in the back half of the season.

LB Jihaad Campbell

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jihaad Campbell has played a good bit this season but mostly due to injuries at inside linebacker. Campbell has proven that he is one of Alabama’s best defenders and just makes winning play after winning play. Kevin Steele has to be salivating at the potential of the rising star.

TE Amari Niblack

Gary Cosby Jr. -USA TODAY Sports

It has been hit or miss for Amari Niblack this season. When targeted, he has made a ton of plays for the Alabama offense. Niblack has 12 receptions on the season for 218 yards, but a quarter of his catches have gone for touchdowns. Niblack is a mismatch nightmare and should see more targets here late in the season. Especially in the red zone.

CB Trey Amos

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama’s secondary is absolutely loaded with talented depth. When Terrion Arnold went out on Saturday against the Vols, transfer Trey Amos checked in and shut down his side of the field. I obviously don’t want Amos to replace Arnold as the starter, but there are plenty of options to get Amos on the field a little more down the stretch.

RB Jam Miller/Justice Haynes

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

When you have a talented room like Alabama does at running back, it is hard to get all those guys’ touches. But Jam Miller and Justice Haynes simply have an extra gear that Jase and Roydell do not have. If each of those guys could receive 3-5 carries each week, the Tide could see more explosive plays made in the running game.

