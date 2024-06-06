The five players at risk of not making Germany’s EURO 2024 squad

Sky Germany has revealed the five players who are at risk of not making Germany’s EURO 2024 squad, with a final decision to be made on Friday.

Robin Koch, Maximilian Beier, David Raum, Chris Führich and Aleksandar Pavlovic are all at risk of not being in the EURO 2024 squad as head coach Julian Nagelsmann needs to cut his squad down by one player for his official squad.

All of the players but Raum played in Germany’s 0-0 draw with Ukraine on Monday with Maximilian Beier being the most impressive. The Hoffenheim striker also offers a different profile to the current set of strikers that Germany has in the squad.

The other players who were added to the preliminary squad to help with training, Brajan Gruda and Rocco Reitz will also not be a part of the squad. Gruda has already withdrawn from the squad due to injury, while Reitz will not be a part of the squad, which was already planned before he joined.

GGFN | Jack Meenan