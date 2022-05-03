Five players the Red Sox may regret not signing in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Did Chaim Bloom and the Boston Red Sox do enough in the offseason to set the team up for success in 2022?

So far, the answer to that question appears to be an emphatic "no." The Red Sox are 9-14 on the campaign after dropping two of three to the lowly Baltimore Orioles. They enter Tuesday ranked 23rd in the league in runs scored (81) and 15th in team ERA (3.59).

Their big free-agent signing, Trevor Story, has yet to find his groove. The All-Star infielder is hitting just .217 with a .606 OPS and still has a goose egg in the home run column. It's only a matter of time before Story gets going along with the rest of the offense, but the ongoing slump puts Boston's otherwise uneventful offseason into focus.

A handful of players the Red Sox were linked to in free agency are off to scorching-hot starts. Here are five names in particular they could use right about now.

Seiya Suzuki, OF, Chicago Cubs

Contract: Five years, $85M

At one point last winter, the Red Sox were considered the most likely landing spot for Japanese slugger Seiya Suzuki. One report even stated they were expected to sign him once the MLB lockout concluded.

It would've been a perfect fit. After trading right fielder Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers for Jackie Bradley Jr. and a pair of prospects, Bloom said the team was on the lookout for a right-handed bat. Suzuki would have filled that need while providing everyday stability in right field.

Suzuki instead signed with Chicago, where he's been lighting it up to begin his MLB career. The 27-year-old won the National League Rookie of the Month award for April after slashing .279/.405/.529 with four homers and 14 RBI.

Contract: Four years, $79M

After a brief stint with Boston, Schwarber found a new home in Philly where he's already belted seven homers. That matches the total of all Red Sox hitters not named Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez.

With Martinez at DH, "Kyle From Waltham" wouldn't have been a seamless fit like Suzuki. Still, there's no doubt Boston's anemic lineup misses Schwarber's presence. The 29-year-old posted a .957 OPS in his 41 games with the Red Sox last year.

Contract: Five years, $110M

The Blue Jays bet big on Gausman after his sensational season in San Francisco. So far, that decision has paid off.

Gausman, 31, has been arguably the best pitcher in the American League through his first five starts. The righty has posted a 2.27 ERA with an 0.98 WHIP and a league-best 0.49 FIP. Through 31.2 innings pitched, he's tallied 41 strikeouts and has yet to walk a batter.

Pitching hasn't been the Red Sox' primary issue through the first month of the season, but Gausman would've provided them with Chris Sale insurance. A 1-2 punch of Gausman and Nathan Eovaldi -- two Cy Young vote-getters in 2021 -- would've been nothing to scoff at.

Carlos Rodon, LHP, San Francisco Giants

Contract: Two years, $44M

To replace Gausman, the Giants went out and signed southpaw Carlos Rodon. The ex-Chicago White Sox hurler has filled in admirably.

Rodon is 3-0 with a 1.17 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 0.95 FIP through four starts. The 29-year-old, who like Gausman is coming off a breakout 2021 season, has tallied 38 strikeouts in 23 innings of work.

Rodon's injury history may have scared teams off, and it's why he ended up signing a short-term deal in free agency. So far, the Giants have been rewarded for a risk the Red Sox weren't willing to take.

Contract: One year, $16M

The Red Sox entered the season without a clear-cut closer and still haven't answered that question mark. Garrett Whitlock is a star, but he's being asked to do a little bit of everything and might end up being needed more in the rotation.

Kenley Jansen, a three-time All-Star with the Dodgers, would've helped to stabilize the back end of the bullpen. While Jake Diekman (5.14 ERA, 1.71 WHIP) was the far less expensive option in free agency, it may have been wise for the Red Sox to splurge for Jansen's services. The 34-year-old has allowed only three runs in 10 appearances with Atlanta and has a sparkling 0.60 WHIP.