These five players made a major championship their only PGA Tour win

Will Zalatoris is one of the many young talents on the PGA Tour. He’s one of the best iron players in the game, has some power off the tee, and understands when to be aggressive and when to lay off.

But, he’s still searching for his first PGA Tour win.

He’s played well in major championships so far in his brief career, including a runner-up finish to Hideki Matsuyama at the 2020 Masters and after a first-round 66, he’s in the hunt at the 2022 PGA Championship.

So, that got us thinking, who are the golfers whose only win came in a major championship?

The answer to the question? Five. Just five players have won a major championship as their lone PGA Tour victory.

Orville Moody, 1969 U.S. Open

Orville Moody, a career army sergeant and a 50-1 longshot, holds the U.S. Open Championship trophy on June 16, 1969, after overtaking the other players to win the event. (Photo: Associated Press)

Orville Moody is one of two golfers who made more than 100 career PGA Tour starts.

Paul Lawrie, 1999 Open Championship

Paul Lawrie kisses the Claret Jug after winning the 128th British Open Championship in 1999, defeating Van De Velde and Justin Leonard in a playoff. (Photo: Patrick Hertzog/AFP via Getty Images)

Paul Lawrie played predominantly on the DP World (formerly European) Tour and didn’t enter than many PGA Tour events.

Shaun Micheel, 2003 PGA Championship

Shaun Micheel holds the trophy after winning the 85th PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on August 17, 2003 in Rochester, New York. (Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Like Orville Moody, Micheel made more than 100 career PGA Tour starts.

Michael Campbell, 2005 U.S. Open

Michael Campbell walks up the 18th fairway during the final round of the 2005 U.S. Open at Pinehurst. (Photo: S. Badz/Getty Images)

Michael Campbell mostly played on the DP World (formerly European) Tour and like Lawrie, didn’t enter than many PGA Tour events.

Louis Oosthuizen, 2010 Open Championship

Open Champion Louis Oosthuizen poses with the Claret Jug after winning the 2010 Open Championship in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Louis Oosthuizen is 1-for-7 in converting 54-hole leads or co-leads on the PGA Tour.

