Five Players to Fade in Week 10









Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

Each week brings us closer to the playoffs and as important as it is to know who to start, it's also important to know who could be the weakest link in your starting lineup.

Remember, these are player fades, not players you must sit. There is a big difference between the two. With four teams on a bye (Ravens, Bengals, Patriots, Jets), managers may not have a choice in starting these players. Fill in your lineup with a combination of safe-floor and high-upside options if you are in this position.

After James Conner had to sit out due to injury, Eno Benjamin emerged as the RB waiver wire darling for fantasy managers. He posted two rushing touchdowns in Conner's absence, 92 yards in Week 7, and even saw seven targets in Week 8. He had two weeks of double-digit fantasy points in half-PPR scoring in Week 5 and Week 7.

Then Conner returned and all hopes for Benjamin's continued fantasy success went down the tubes.

That should be enough to fade the backup, but there is also the matchup to take into account. The Cardinals are taking on the Los Angeles Rams who have struggled on offense but have been able to salvage some dignity on defense. They have allowed just three rushing touchdowns to running backs, the fourth-fewest yards, and second-fewest red zone touches to the position.

Benjamin is a stash on your bench if you have the room to keep him. Conner isn't known for his durability so Benjamin can come roaring back to fantasy relevance in any given week. However, as long as Conner is on the field and healthy, Benjamin's role is drastically limited.

Story continues

Another waiver wire add who has been a spot-start is Latavius Murray. After bouncing around the league over the years, Murray found his home in Denver and practically supplanted Melvin Gordon as the lead back. Right out of the gate, he rushed 11 times for 57 yards and a touchdown and didn't slow down much after that.

Gordon and Murray have mostly split touches, save Week 6, but that's not surprising given the Broncos' offensive scheme. What is worrisome for the back is the arrival of Chase Edmonds from the Miami Dolphins prior to the trade deadline.

While the offense can easily support two running backs, a third makes the situation muddy. One of these players will fall by the wayside, but which one remains to be seen. Remember, Denver is coming off of a bye week, so a solid workload for Edmonds is possible given how much time they have had to prepare.

The next few weeks will give managers a much clearer picture of what this running back room will look like, but until then, all three backs should be faded. That is especially true this week against the Titans who have been quietly stout against the position. They allowed just 532 yards on the ground this season (67.8 per game) and only one rushing touchdown. In a three-way committee backfield against a very difficult run defense, Murray, Gordon, and Edmonds should be faded in Week 10.

In case you haven't heard, the Colts are taking their organization, putting it into a blender, and pouring it out to see what the scraps look like. After benching Matt Ryan and later firing their offensive coordinator, owner Jim Irsay then fired head coach Frank Reich. While that is not surprising, given the circumstances, Irsay went and hired ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach who has no experience as a head coach (or calling plays) in either college or the pros.

I am all about shaking things up and thinking outside of the box, but this takes things to a new level for fantasy purposes. As of today, Sam Ehlinger is still the starting quarterback. That is the same QB who went 15 for 29 with 103 yards and an interception in the Colts' horrific loss in Week 9. That doesn't inspire confidence in starting his pass catchers like Alec Pierce or Michael Pittman.

The Colts face the Raiders who are also beleaguered. Fading Pierce isn't about the matchup, but surviving the Saturday experiment in his debut. Ironically, the Raiders head coach is Josh McDaniels who backed out of the head coaching role a few years ago.

It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.





Devin Singletary - RB Buffalo Bills

For anyone hoping for the Devin Singletary breakout season, I am sorry to disappoint. The numbers are trending in the same direction as most of last season with Josh Allen as a part of a running back by committee. Even worse, Singletary has only one touchdown on the season acting as a pass-catcher and has posted zero TDs on the ground.

The Bills are coming off of a rough loss to the New York Jets and take on the Vikings who are full of momentum. Their defense is seventh-best against running backs and has allowed just four rushing touchdowns, and 556 yards so far this season. The matchup is bad enough, but a committee backfield makes it worse.

Revisiting the Broncos-Titans game, let's look at the other side of the ball. As painful as it may be, Robert Woods is a huge risk in Week 10 for a variety of reasons.

First, the Broncos defense is the best against wide receivers thanks in part to Patrick Surtain. They have allowed just one touchdown to the position all season as well as the fifth-fewest receptions, and the fewest yards. Second, the starting quarterback is still in question between Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis. Tannehill is dealing with an ankle injury and was sidelined in Week 9. Consequently, Woods posted a big fat zero across the board.

Lastly, and not surprisingly, this team runs literally on the back of Derrick Henry. If Willis is the starter for a second week in a row, it is likely we see a close repeat of last week's numbers. The matchup is atrocious and Woods' volume, floor, and upside are severely capped.

