Five players entering '22 season with something to prove 'GMFB'
NFL Network's Peter Schrager lists five players entering '22 season with something to prove. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Jerry Jones was paying tribute to former Dallas Cowboys director of scouting Larry Lacewell when he used what is considered a derogatory slur.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its finalists in the coach/contributor and seniors categories for the Class of 2023.
There’s an awful story that gets repeated anytime someone brings up a high NFL draft pick who turns out to be a potential bust. JaMarcus Russell, drafted first overall in 2007 to be the then Oakland Raiders’ quarterback/savior, was quickly labeled as too undisciplined to lead an NFL squad. His coaches routinely gave him DVDs to do some independent film study as homework and quizzed him on their offensive concepts. One day they handed him the NFL equivalent of a placebo, a blank DVD with no film,
If Ezekiel Elliott continues his downward trend, it will be difficult for Dallas to continue justifying his exorbitant salary.
Julio Jones had plenty of other options, but chose to chase a Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New England Patriot Trent Brown took a playful jab at Bill Belichick after Day 1 of training camp when speaking with the media about Mac Jones and Patriots offense.
Roethlisberger, in a wide-ranging interview published Friday, blamed everything that when wrong during his tenure on his teammates.
Drew Brees joined Andy Nesbitt on Sports Seriously and shared who he is most excited to watch this upcoming NFL season.
The 49ers wisely have decided to quit pretending that perhaps they’ll keep quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2022 season, opting instead to declare a de facto fire sale. With the team now all-on on Trey Lance, they’ll squat on Garoppolo and hope for a trade opportunity to materialize. If it doesn’t, they will absolutely cut [more]
With one answer, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers got to tease Davante Adams and praise Allen Lazard.
One Panthers quarterback clearly had the better practice on the first day of training camp.
Jeremy Pruitt's staff might as well been wearing T-shirts that read "Cheat your all for Tennessee." How could Phillip Fulmer not have noticed?
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski made his first public comments on the Baker Mayfield trade as camp opened, plus updates on Jack Conklin and David Bell.
The gasp of amazement before the roar of celebration captured the moment perfectly inside the stadium. It was a goal so audacious, so cheeky, you could not quite believe what you had seen before the joy of the moment took over.
Just after signing his contract, Julio Jones delivered a message to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faithful
The first New York Giants training camp practice of 2022 is in the books, so here are 10 quick takeaways.
NFL talent evaluators envision these 10 players establishing themselves with big steps forward during the 2022 season.
Aaron Rodgers shows off his best impression of Nicholas Cage as Cameron Poe from Con Air as he arrives at Packers training camp. Here's a look at some more memorable looks.
Displaying both sides of why the Bears are moving to Arlington Heights.
Jefferson speaks on Mike Zimmer running out the clock during his chance to break Randy Moss' record.