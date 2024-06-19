The five players who could leave Wolfsburg this summer

The Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung reports that Wolfsburg could lose five of their key players this summer, this would allow head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl a fresh start for his squad.

Maxence Lacroix is one of the candidates to leave. Wolfsburg have long believed that the defender would eventually leave the club and now thinks this summer could be the best opportunity to get rid of Lacroix. The 24-year-old has mainly attracted interest from Italian clubs as well as Crystal Palace.

For Ridle Baku, his time at Wolfsburg could also come to an end. The former Germany right-back’s career has stalled in the past few seasons and he is currently refusing to sign a new contract at Wolfsburg. Baku is currently in talks with other clubs.

Midfielder Aster Vranckx is expected to leave the club this summer. The 21-year-old joined the club with much hype but has struggled in Germany, with a loan to AC Milan splitting his time at the Volkswagen Arena. Vranckx is heavily linked to a move to PSV in the Netherlands.

When it comes to attackers Jonas Wind and Patrick Wimmer, they are not as certain to leave the club. Wind has been linked with a move to England and a transfer for the striker would cost around €20m but no club has yet to show concrete interest.

While Wimmer has attracted interest from Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, with the latter showing greater interest in Wimmer. The Austrian winger could move for €15m.

GGFN | Jack Meenan