Five players connected to the Bucks by mock drafts after Sunday's NBA lottery

The Milwaukee Bucks have the No. 23 overall pick in the NBA draft that runs June 26-27, and mock drafts around the internet have a variety of possible selections available in that spot.

The Bucks were assigned the No. 21 pick but were compelled to swap with the New Orleans Pelicans to No. 23, as per an agreement that was part of the package to acquire Jrue Holiday.

Here are some names to consider, including one you've definitely heard of:

Pacôme Dadiet (France, via Germany)

The 6-foot-8 French native playing in Germany was floated for the Bucks by Yahoo! Sports analyst Krysten Peek.

"The Bucks have the luxury of drafting a player based on high upside, and Dadiet, turning 19 in July, screams NBA potential with the jump he’s made playing for Ratiopharm Ulm this season. He has scored in double digits in his last two games and shows promising signs as a 3-and-D player at the next level."

Sam Vecinie of The Athletic also made this pick for the Bucks.

"A big French wing with long arms, Dadiet’s offensive game has impressed scouts most," Vecinie wrote. "He looks to have a workable NBA shot as well as sharp offensive instincts as a cutter. However, he does not play up to his tools on defense at this stage and hasn’t shown a ton as a playmaker for his teammates.

"The Bucks are in a tough spot, and it’s hard to tell exactly what they will do with this pick. Trading it should certainly be on the table given their commitment to winning now. On the other hand, general manager Jon Horst’s front office has really prioritized the project-wing archetype in recent years with picks such as Andre Jackson Jr., MarJon Beauchamp and Chris Livingston. It’s clear they’re trying to find a player to fill that big wing role."

Mar 21, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Johnny Furphy (10) dribbles against Samford Bulldogs guard Rylan Jones (21) during the first half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Boone of CBS Sports selected the 6-9 freshman from Kansas.

"You have to do some projecting here to buy into Furphy because of his limited role at Kansas and hit-or-miss production, but he can shoot it great from anywhere on the floor and has the ball skills to be an attacker off the bounce as well."

Jonathan Givony of ESPN also sees Furphy as a fit.

"The Bucks will need to continue to space the floor adequately for their superstars, which means continuing to add shooting at every position. A 6-foot-9 wing like Furphy who can make shots while also contributing in the open floor and as a cutter could be interesting both in the short and long term for Milwaukee, which will also likely explore trades if more ready-made players are offered here."

Bobi Klintman

Bobi Klintman (Sweden, via Australia)

Jeff Zilgitt and Scooby Axson of USA TODAY zoomed in on the 6-8 forward, a native of Sweden who spent one year at Wake Forest before going to Australia to start his pro career.

"Likes to run the court, can score in transition or on drives to the bucket; does not have a textbook jump shot, but gets it to go down," USA TODAY wrote.

DaRon Holmes II (Dayton)

What about the 6-9 big man who was a junior and second-team All-American last season? From Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer:

"The Bucks need to begin thinking about life after Brook Lopez. Holmes is one of the few bigs who brings rim protection and floor-spacing ability, so he’d follow a similar trajectory at that position."

Mar 16, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) runs into Wisconsin Badgers guard Max Klesmit (11) during the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

This would certainly be one that gets people's attention. The two-time national player of the year stands 7-4 and is one of the highest-profile players in the draft, albeit a controversial NBA prospect.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report sees a fit.

"He's changed a number of minds regarding his pro outlook and potential to carve out an NBA role, even without adding any modern skills," Wasserman wrote. "His combination of 7'4" height and one-handed touch creates a tremendous advantage in the post. And improved mobility has led to increased, quicker defensive court coverage around the key.

"As we saw against Connecticut's Donovan Clingan, he could still be predictable playing with his back to the basket. And NBA offenses will have an obvious game plan to put him in ball-screen situations and pull him away from the basket. Connecticut picked up two big second-half baskets against him as he failed to retreat back to the rim to contest the roll man.

"Still, Edey should still be able to justify consideration in the teens or 20s for a team that could use more easy baskets, physicality inside and shot-blocking."

Yves Missi

Kyle Irving of The Sporting News chose the 19-year-old 6-10 freshman.

"Energy is the name of the game for Missi," Irving wrote. "His relentless effort and explosive athleticism turned him into a projected first-round pick this season. He's still a raw prospect, but he's a quick leaper who crashes the glass, blocks shots and throws down lobs.

"The Bucks developed Giannis Antetokounmpo into one of the greatest players in NBA history. They would be more than capable of getting the most out of Missi's untapped potential."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Five names mentioned for Milwaukee Bucks in NBA 2024 draft