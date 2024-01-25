Five players Colorado should target from Michigan now that Jim Harbaugh is gone

Only weeks after leading the Michigan Wolverines to a national championship, Jim Harbaugh is headed back to the NFL.

Harbaugh, who spent nine seasons in Ann Arbor, was named head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday evening. ESPN reported that Harbaugh’s deal is for five years.

With Harbaugh leaving the Wolverines, Michigan players, including class of 2024 early enrollees, now have a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal. Colorado still has some roster holes to fill and head coach Deion Sanders will almost certainly examine any Michigan players who become available.

Below are five Wolverine players Colorado should target now that Harbaugh is gone:

TE Colston Loveland

While Chamon Metayer was an excellent addition, Colorado needs some more depth at the tight end position. Loveland was one of the best TEs in college football this past season, hauling in 649 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

LB Ernest Hausmann

Linebacker is another position that Colorado must solidify, and adding Hausmann would satisfy that need. A former Nebraska transfer, Hausmann recorded 46 total tackles and five TFLs for Michigan in 2023.

DT Mason Graham

If Colorado is serious about improving its run defense, Coach Prime must add some more depth to the Buffs’ D-line, especially on the inside. The 318-pound Graham was an All-Big Ten DT in 2023 who would immediately bring size to the Buffaloes’ front.

LB Hayden Moore

It’s time for the Buffs to bring this Colorado native home. Moore, who attended Regis Jesuit High School, didn’t record any statistics as a freshman this past season but impressed on Michigan’s defensive scout team.

OL Connor Jones

Another Colorado high school product (Palmer Ridge), Jones is a 320-pound offensive lineman who didn’t see much action in his first two seasons at Michigan. The Buffs could still benefit from some more depth on the O-line and Jones provides just that.

