Five players the Bears should consider targeting at the NFL trade deadline

The 2019 NFL trade deadline (Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 3:00 p.m. CST) is quickly approaching, and that means general manager Ryan Pace has less than one week to determine if a trade is what this team needs to salvage a once-promising season.

The Bears have more than just one weakness; there isn't one simple solution or one position upgrade that'll fix the ever-growing mess. But there are a few veterans who could be had on the trade market who would represent an uptick in overall talent on this team.

Here are five options for Pace to consider.

RB Melvin Gordon (Chargers)

Gordon had one of the most ridiculous training-camp-into-regular-season holdouts in recent contract-dispute history. It literally accomplished nothing for the talented well-rounded running back, who would bring a combination of experience and big-play ability to the Bears' backfield. What we do know, however, is that Gordon is looking for a big contract, one that Los Angeles isn't going to pay him. And if they aren't going to pay him, Pace might as well try to bring him to Chicago for at least the final 10 games of this season. The Bears' running game is arguably the worst in the NFL. Acquiring a player like Gordon, even if it's a one-year rental, can only help.

The Bears' struggles along the offensive line haven't been because of any particular player; it's not like Chicago needs an upgrade at offensive tackle because Bobby Massie and Charles Leno, Jr. are playing poorly. They aren't. But Williams, who's vowed to never play for the Washington Redskins again, is one of the NFL's best all-around offensive linemen and would be a bonafide blue-chipper upfront. What would a Williams addition mean for Leno, Jr. and Massie? That's anyone's guess. But if a player of his caliber can be had at the trade deadline, Pace would be doing the Bears a disservice by not at least inquiring.

QB Case Keenum (Redskins)

Sadly, this is where we are with the Bears' quarterback situation. A player like Keenum, a veteran journeyman who's had as many lows as highs in his career, could actually be an upgrade for Chicago at the trade deadline. And it's not because he projects as a better longterm option than Trubisky. Rather, Keenum is the prototype quarterback who can inject life into an offense when it needs it most. The Bears wouldn't necessarily be giving up on Trubisky by acquiring a player like Keenum, but they would take a big step toward salvaging their playoff hopes.

TE OJ Howard (Buccaneers)

Howard is the most underused yet supremely talented players in the entire league. It's obvious he needs a change of scenery, and it's similarly obvious that the Bears need more than what Trey Burton is giving them at tight end. Howard is the perfect blend of power and athleticism to stay on the field in both running and passing situations and he can be a lethal weapon down the field for Trubisky (or whoever's under center). He's also a high-end run blocker. Win-win. The Buccaneers have said they aren't interested in trading Howard at this point, but where there's smoke? You know the rest.

OLB Vic Beasley (Falcons)

Beasley is essentially the Falcons' version of Leonard Floyd, with one exception. Beasley proved there's sack potential buried deep down inside him somewhere. He had 15.5 sacks in 2016. Compare that to Floyd, who has 17 sacks in nearly 3.5 seasons. The Falcons pass rush has been terrible in 2019, and Atlanta looks like they're ready to be sellers after dealing wide receiver Mohamed Sanu to the Patriots for a second-round pick. Beasley, who has the kind of quick-twitch that would make for an interesting pairing with Khalil Mack, would likely require nothing more than a Day-3 selection to pry away.

