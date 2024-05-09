Five Pirates through to second day of district tournament

May 8—Boys Top 12

Josh Peralta (Rainier) — 81

Braeden Salme (Adna) — 83

Cooper Hahn (Kalama) — 86

Kyler Sause (Wahkiakum) — 88

Trevin Salme (Adna) — 88

Pierce Hull (Kalama) — 89

Weston Billeci (Ilwaco) — 92

Logan Stewart (Ilwaco) — 95

Thomas Sprouffske (Rainier) — 96

Nolan Scott (Kalama) — 99

Trent Poirrier (Winlock) — 100

Wilson Hull (Kalama) — 102

Girls Top 8

Brie Cothren (Wahkiakum) — 87

Avery Wilse Hiatt (Wahkiakum) — 89

Lessie LaFever (Wahkiakum) — 93

Maelynn N. (Mary M. Knight) — 104

Jaylee Humphrey (Adna) — 106

Emma Elder (Adna) — 109

Kalli Christen (Adna) — 116

Cloey F. (Mary M. Knight) — 122

Five Adna golfers made it through the first day of the district tournament on Wednesday, and they'll have the chance to advance to state on Thursday.

On the girls team, Jaylee Humphrey (106), Emma Elder (109), and Kalli Christen (116) all finished in the top eight, joining three Wahkiakum golfers and a pair from Mary M. Knight.

If they finish in the top five on Thursday, they'll qualify for the state tournament at Tumwater Valley on May 21 and 22.

The same holds true on the boys side, where Braeden Salme (83) and Trevin Salme (88) finished in the top 12. Also advancing to Thursday is Rainier's Josh Peralta, who finished day one atop the leaderboard with an 81, and Thomas Sprouffske, who shot a 96. Winlock's Trent Poirrier is also advancing to the second day after shooting a 100.

Day 2 of the district tournament is set for Thursday morning at Mint Valley Golf Course in Longview.