Five Penn State players received awards at halftime of Blue-White Game

The annual Blue-White Game was a big win for the football program, players, coaching staff and fans. Hosting recruits for the spring game is always a good way to put Penn State into the forefront for the recruits the coaching staff is targeting. They got at least two commitments from players who were hosted over the weekend.

Fans were able to see what the team will look like this season and how the former recruits look on the field with the Penn State jersey on. Similarly, the coaches are able to see who can play in a game setting besides just in practice.

Between all the excitement that was happening on and off the field during the Blue-White festivities, there was some awesome recognition for five players at halftime of the game.

Four awards were handed out in front of the fans, recognizing them for their excellence on and off the field. One is for the offensive side of the ball, one is for the defensive side, another is for attitude and improvement during spring practice and the last one is for total commitment.

Here are the winners of those awards.

Red Worrell Award: Nick Singleton

Penn State freshman linebacker Ta’Mere Robinson (24) tackles running back Nick Singleton (10) during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in State College.

The Red Worrell Award is given to an offensive player who demonstrated exemplary conduct, loyalty, interest, attitude and improvement during spring practice. This was handed out to sophomore running back [autotag]Nick Singleton[/autotag] on Saturday.

The award is named after Red Worrell who tragically passed away after his great season on the 1957 Penn State freshman team.

Jim O'Hara Award: Curtis Jacobs

The Jim O’Hara Award is given to a defensive player who show exemplary loyalty and attitude. Junior linebacker [autotag]Curtis Jacobs[/autotag] was given this award at halftime of the game.

This award is named after Jim O’Hara who was a Penn State assistant coach for 31 seasons from 1946-1976. It’s been presented to a player every single year since 1977.

Coaches Special Team Award: Tyler Duzansky

The Coaches Special Team Award is given to a specialist type of player who demonstrated loyalty, interest, attitude & improvement in spring practice. Redshirt sophomore [autotag]Tyler Duzansky[/autotag] was given the award this offseason.

Duzansky is the long snapper of the team and is a major unsung hero of the special teams unit.

Frank Patrick Memorial Total Commitment Award: Keaton Ellis & Olumuyiwa Fashanu

Upperclassmen [autotag]Keaton Ellis[/autotag] and [autotag]Olumuyiwa Fashanu[/autotag] shared this award on Saturday. The Frank Patrick Memorial Total Commitment Award is given to players who consistently follow through with their responsibilities in all facets of the football program. That includes academic pursuits, off-season preparation, in-season commitment, demeanor and community service.

Ellis is a senior who is expected to be one of the starting safeties this season. Fashanu returned to Penn State after potentially being a first round pick in the NFL Draft if he had declared for the draft.

