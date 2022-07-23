Five Penn State football games that could land ESPN College GameDay this year

You know it is a Saturday in the fall when you hear Big and Rich singing Comin’ to Your City and you see ESPN’s College Gameday is live. The signs, the fans, the food, each week they try to encompass the school and area they are visiting.

This year they have already announced where they will be in week one with stops in Pittsburgh and Columbus. They will be in Pittsburgh for the renewal of the Backyard Brawl between Pittsburgh and West Virginia on Thursday night of Week 1 (odds are you may be watching another game though) before making the short drive to Columbus for Ohio State and Notre Dame. Penn State fans are used to the Gameday crew making appearances in University Park though. Just last year they came to town for Penn State hosting Auburn which marked the ninth time they were in Happy Valley.

This year, however, we look ahead and project some games that could be strong enough to earn coverage from Lee Corso and the crew.

Sept. 17: Auburn Tigers

Location: Jordan – Hare Stadium (Auburn, AL)

Reasoning: Auburn is in a crowded SEC West and non-conference games can sometimes make all the difference in the world. For them this game will be critical to them as the season unfolds as well as for the team in general to see what it’s offense will look like led by running back Tanks Bigsby. For Penn State, this is a gigantic road test in just the second week of the season. It will be a great test for a Penn State defense filling a lot of holes under new coordinator [autotag]Manny Diaz[/autotag].

Other notable games that week: Georgia-South Carolina, BYU-Oregon, Michigan State-Washington, and Miami (FL)-Texas A&M

Oct. 15: Michigan Wolverines

Location: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)

Reasoning: Michigan and Penn State has never disappointed regardless of where the teams could be record-wise. Michigan seems to have finally turned over a new leaf after a successful 2021 and Penn State is in a transition period as well. Could Penn State handle a Michigan team that defeated Ohio State last year or is the offense struggling and maybe forcing a quarterback change after this game? Countless possibilities for where Penn State could be and go from here.

Other notable games that week: LSU–Florida, Alabama–Tennessee, and Stanford-Notre Dame

Oct. 22: Minnesota Golden Gophers

Location: Beaver Stadium Stadium (State College, PA)

Reasoning: It was reported earlier this summer that Penn State would be hosting Minnesota as they try and row their way out of a White Out setting in Beaver Stadium. Gameday has shown, especially Kirk Herbstreit, that they love being in town for the White Out games. Minnesota may not be anywhere significant at this point in the season but the White Out still holds a special place in the heart of college football fans, regardless of fandom.

Other notable games that week: Ole Miss-LSU, Texas A&M-South Carolina, Texas-Oklahoma State, and Iowa-Ohio State

Oct. 29: Ohio State Buckeyes

Location: Beaver Stadium (State College, PA)

Reasoning: Now, obviously College Gameday won’t be in State College back-to-back weeks but this game could be the one to have them visit. College Gameday has covered the Penn State and Ohio State game a whopping 11 times, which is tied for the most frequently visited matchup with Alabama-LSU. Could they make this the tiebreaker? It all depends on where these teams are on October 29th.

Other notable games that week: Oklahoma-Iowa State, Michigan State-Michigan, and Florida-Georgia

Nov. 12: Maryland Terrapins

Location: Beaver Stadium (State College, PA)

Reasoning: At this point in the season, Penn State could either be primed for something great or they could be cannon fodder for the Big Ten. If they are the latter then we could see them use Penn State to put Maryland over the top. With their quarterback being Taulia Tagovailoa they know that name brings a national viewing. For Penn State, maybe we see the future of the program in Drew Allar at this point which is further reason they could make the stop here.

Other notable games that week: Alabama-Ole Miss and Washington-Oregon,

