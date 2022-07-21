These five Patriots players will open 2022 training camp on PUP list

These five Patriots players will open training camp on PUP list originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Players are already starting to report to New England Patriots training camp, and a couple of them won't be able to practice when training sessions at Gillette Stadium begin next week.

A total of five players -- running back James White, center David Andrews, linebacker Raekwon McMillan, cornerback Jonathan Jones and safety Jabrill Peppers -- will start training camp on the PUP list, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. These players are able to come off the PUP list at any time, Reiss added.

There are no huge surprises on this list.

White suffered a season-ending hip injury in Week 3 of last season. McMillan tore his ACL in Patriots training camp last year. Jones had season-ending shoulder surgery last October. Peppers suffered a season-ending ACL injury for the New York Giants last October. Andrews (shoulder) was a limited participant in minicamp earlier this offseason.

Players need to report to training camp by Tuesday, July 26. The first on-field practice is scheduled for Wednesday, July 27.