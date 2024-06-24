Five Packers attend Georgia Dugout Club Top 100 Showcase

MOULTRIE — Five members of the Colquitt County High baseball team were invited and have attended the Georgia Dugout Club’s 2024 Underclassmen Top 100 Showcase.

The event was held June 20-21 at Marietta High School.

Representing the Packers were rising seniors Adam Beverly, Brady DeRosso and Hayden Hembree and rising sophomores Bowen DeRosso and Bryce Roberts.Those selected for the 21st annual Showcase were able to work out in front college recruiters and professional scouts.

Other South Georgia players who were in attendance were Brinson Rountree, Tyler Parker and Drew Inman of two-time defending Class 7A state champion Lowndes; Landon Parrish, Walker Brannen and Jake Spurlin of Tift County; Reid Gainous, Dom McCann and Zach Williams of Thomas County Central; Turner Samples and Hayden Coats of Valdosta; Graysen Spears and Durrah Butler of Lee County; Avery Kilcrease of Worth County; and Trip Gebel of Thomasville.