Five Pac-12 teams land in ESPN’s post-spring power rankings

Spring football is behind us, and now it is a long few months until Week 0 of the college football season. The Pac-12 Conference is about to begin the final season with USC and UCLA before they move to the Big Ten.

The USC Trojans have a ton of talent and promise, as do a lot of other Pac-12 programs.

Mark Schlabach of ESPN dropped his post-spring top 25, and there are a number of Pac-12 teams that made the list with the Trojans on top of the conference.

Here’s a rundown of the teams in the Pac-12 and their rankings on the list:

4) USC TROJANS

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) and head coach Lincoln Riley watch the game from the sideline during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

This isn’t surprising. Caleb Williams is back, the running back and wide receiver room is loaded, and the defense even got reinforcements with Bear Alexander and others. Here’s what Schlabach said:

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is back to lead an explosive offense that might get even better with the additions of receiver Dorian Singer (Arizona) and tailback MarShawn Lloyd (South Carolina). USC’s offensive line might have three seniors and two juniors starting this season. Coach Lincoln Riley hired former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury as an offensive analyst, and he’ll work closely with Williams. Of course, the question is whether the Trojans will be able to stop anybody on defense. Riley feels better about the front seven with the additions of linemen Bear Alexander (Georgia), Anthony Lucas (Texas A&M) and Kyon Barrs (Arizona). Former Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb might be the best newcomer on defense.

12) WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) and head coach Kalen DeBoer talk during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Huskies are loaded with talent, and the return of Michael Penix Jr. is a terrific sight. Year 1 of Kalen DeBoer’s tenure was a huge success, and Washington should be a team to watch all year long.

14) UTAH UTES

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws against the Southern California Trojans during the first half of the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Utah won the Pac-12 again last year, and Cam Rising surprised everybody by returning to school for another year. The loss of Dalton Kincaid is a big one, but Utah should be able to stay near the top.

15) OREGON DUCKS

Nov 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) talks to a reporter after a game against the Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Nix returned, Troy Franklin is back, and the Ducks are still going to be a tough team. Can Dan Lanning get to the Pac-12 title game?

17) OREGON STATE BEAVERS

Sep 24, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Deshaun Fenwick (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the USC Trojans in the first half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei came to Corvallis, and the defense for Oregon State is a tough force to deal with. Don’t sleep on the Beavers. Oregon State is the last Pac-12 team in this list.

