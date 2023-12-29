Five overlooked corners of France to visit in 2024

Swap the bustle of the Olympics in Paris for a trip to a quaint village in Burgundy - Alamy

As Paris gears up to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2024, it’s safe to say that the eyes of the world will be on France this year. In July and August, some of the capital’s most iconic monuments will become the venue of sporting events from dressage to breakdancing. This is a great opportunity to explore Paris a little differently (more on that below), but you could also opt to steer clear of the usual tourist hubs and head – at least a little – off the beaten path.

Visit a traditional village wine festival in Burgundy, or try fine-dining in France’s cowboy country. Explore the arts in Occitanie, or weekend like a Parisian in a sleepy corner of Normandy. Plus, throughout the year, there are opportunities to follow the Olympic Flame on its journey across the country; or to head south to experience the new route of the Tour de France, which will finish in Nice this year.

Then there’s a host of new train routes, from small local lines to new and improved sleeper services, plus more bike routes and infrastructure than ever – so even if you’re not en voiture, many of France’s hidden corners are more accessible than ever. Allons-y!

Le Perche, Normandy

Don’t tell the Parisians that I told you about this one. Le Perche natural park, in the south-east corner of Normandy has for some years now been the best-kept secret of the capital’s “bobos” (bourgeois bohemians) in the know. And enough of those hip people have now bought homes here that a lively food and cultural scene has begun to mature around them – though still set in sleepy, verdant environs.

La Perche is beloved by Parisians for its bucolic charms - Alamy

Sven Chariter, formerly a starred chef in Paris, runs Oiseau Oiseau with his wife Marianne, a traditional-meets-cosy restaurant in Préaux-du-Perche, recognised by the Michelin Guide for its quality. In Saint-Cyr La Rosière you’ll find Après l’école, a café/bar, antiques market and cultural spot rolled into one, set in a former village schoolhouse. The area is particularly well known for its second-hand shops and fairs in charming villages like Bellême and La Perrière. There are also local food markets more or less every day of the week in one of the villages. Above all, Parisians appreciate the area for its bucolic charms. Consider going on a long walk or bike ride, punctuated by over 100 former manor houses and stately homes.

Where to stay and when to go

Book a weekend at Maison Ceronne, a hip renovated farm designed as the perfect weekend retreat for urbanites. Think clean design, a cosy spa and pool, a hearty restaurant serving seasonal fare and even a cinema and karaoke facilities. When to go? Le Perche has something to offer any time of year.

Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Burgundy

If you are a wine lover, you may already be well acquainted with the attractions of the Burgundy area. This year will abound with excuses to enjoy its rich culture of the vine. In the last week of January there’s the 80th anniversary of the Saint-Vincent Tournante, a very merry wine festival that rotates location to a different Burgundy village each year (anyone doing Dry January need not apply). This year it will be hosted in neighbouring villages Chambolle-Musigny and Morey-Saint-Denis, which sit among fabulous terrain for walkers, with walking routes and rolling vines all the way up to Dijon.

Wine lovers should add the medieval wine press of the Dukes of Burgundy to their itinerary - Alamy

In nearby Chenôve you’ll find the mediaeval wine press of the Dukes of Burgundy. Wine-lovers will also be in heaven at the Auction of the Hospices de Beaune, a prestigious wine sale and celebration that takes place in November; in 2021 the one-day auction achieved its highest ever sales total of over 29 million euros.

Jura

Head a little further east in the region and you’ll come to Jura, the relatively small wine-growing area around the mountains of the same name that spill across the Swiss border. Wine-growers like Pierre Overnoy were producing natural wines here long before the phrase “pet nat” was a twinkle in a Clapton hipster’s eye.

Enjoy wine festivals and more in the pretty villages of Jura - Alamy

La Percée du Vin Jaune is a travelling festival celebrating yellow wine that takes place every year in a different Jura village, again long preceding the current trend for orange wines. In 2024, the action will take place in Arbois, in the hometown of Louis Pasteur, the scientist whose breakthroughs allowed, among many other things, for longer life and easier export of French wine. In winter, the mountains are appreciated for cross-country skiing; it’s hiking and watersports on the lakes in summer, fuelled up by the local Comté cheese, naturellement.

Where to stay and when to go

Telegraph Travel expert Mary Lussiana recommends Hotel Montrachet, a 4-star country-house hotel in Puligny-Montrachet. Visit Burgundy in the last week of January for the Saint-Vincent Tournante; La Percée du Vin Jaune is on the first weekend of February. Spring and early summer is a fine time for walking and hiking; the autumn is wine harvest season.

Camargue, South of France

One of the things that makes France so alluring as a travel destination is the sheer variety of its geographies and terrains. The Camargue, the stretch of low-lying land between Arles and the Mediterranean Sea, is a fine example of this. Bisected by the Rhône, this pocket Le Sud is one of Europe’s largest river deltas and the biggest wetlands in France. It is a bird enthusiast’s paradise, with over 400 species including various egrets, herons and the famous pink flamingo. You’ll also find Camargue bulls and the mystical-seeming white Camargue horses, which roam free across the area.

White Camargue horses roam free across this area of southern France - Universal/Getty

Produce here is abundant, from wine to tomatoes to rice, and in recent years international foodies have flocked to the Camarguais countryside for La Chassagnette, an exquisite Michelin-starred restaurant with its own market garden, owned by Maja Hoffman, the person behind cultural additions in Arles such as the Gehry-designed Luma Foundation. Amid all this regeneration, residents speak fearfully of rising tide levels, wondering how many generations more this unique land will still be here in this form. Visit it while you still can.

Where to stay and when to go

The south of France meets Route 66 at Les Cabanettes, a renovated former motel sure to delight lovers of the Mid Century aesthetic. For maximum exploring, try spring or autumn as the summer down here is very hot; saying that, the annual Arles Rencontres photography festival every summer is a great excuse to get down here; cool down on the rugged beaches of the area.

Les Cabanettes is sure to delight lovers of the Mid Century aesthetic

Nimes and arrond, Occitanie

Not far from the Camargue, but quite a different vibe, we’re heading now to Nîmes, the Occitanie city known for its fabulous Roman architecture, including the imposing amphitheatre which (rightly or wrongly) still hosts bull events. In autumn 2023, the Maison Carré (square house), a Roman temple dating from the second century AD, became a Unesco World Heritage site, recognised for being remarkably well preserved.

For 2024 only, the Tour de France route will adapt to avoid Paris (busy with the Olympics) and instead finish in Nice, taking in parts of southern France including this city. Head there in July during the final week of the Tour which starts with a race from Gruissan to Nîmes. This summer also marks the 30th anniversary of the Jeudis de Nîmes, weekly outdoor entertainments across the city’s sites. For art-lovers, there’s the first-ever edition of the Contemporaine de Nimes, a youthful contemporary art festival, which takes place between April 5 to June 23, linked to the Carré d’art contemporary art museum. The surrounding area is now more accessible than before to those without cars thanks to the Occitanie Rail Tour route, which links up different spots across the region from Nîmes in the east to Lourdes the west (€10 per day for all routes).

Nîmes is known for its Roman architecture and imposing amphitheatre - Getty/iStock

Where to stay and when to go

According to Telegraph writer Anthony Peregrine: “For posh, it should be the five-star L’Imperator (doubles from £311); for historico-characterful, the Margaret-Hotel Chouleur (doubles from £137) and for budget, L’Amphitheatre (doubles from £79).” Visit in spring for the Contemporaine and summer for the Tour de France and summer festivals.

Le Grand Paris, Ile-de-France

Paris is not exactly lacking in publicity, it’s true, but this Olympic year offers the opportunity to do it a little differently. The Olympic Village will be housed in Saint-Denis, the sometimes maligned suburb town to the north of Paris. The cluster of close suburbs that make up this part of “la petite couronne” are now more accessible than ever thanks to the new Line 14 Metro. There is no shortage of cultural and artistic activity in the area, from the antique markets of Saint-Ouen, the urban farm Zone Sensible in Saint-Denis or the canal-side bars of Pantin, dubbed “the Brooklyn of Paris”. With sky-high hotel prices in the city centre and plenty happening up this way, it’s the perfect time to discover ‘le Grand Paris’.

When in Le Grand Paris, don't miss the historic flea market by Saint-Ouen - Getty/iStock

In fact, there have been some exciting developments all over the Parisian region. Another option: combine your city trip with a sojourn at a bucolic boutique hotel, like the food-focused Le Doyenné in Essonne to the east of Paris, Le Barn in Rambouillet past Versailles or the fabulous Chateau de Rosa Bonheur with its enchanting guest rooms and artistic heritage in Thomery, Fontainebleau.

Where to stay and when to go

Try the cool Mob Hotel in Saint-Ouen right by the historic flea market. There’s plenty to do in Le Grand Paris any time of year, but of course summer is the time of all the Olympic festivities. Spring is an ideal time to visit the near countryside.